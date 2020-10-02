Wear a mask or face consequences, NFL warns

NEW YORK • The National Football League (NFL) warned teams on Wednesday they could face tougher penalties for future violations of coronavirus safety protocols as the league was forced to postpone a regular season fixture for the first time.

In a memo sent to all 32 teams concerning the issue of face coverings, NFL vice-president of football operations Troy Vincent said teams risked suspensions and forfeiture of draft picks if protocols were breached.

The league has issued fines totalling over US$1 million (S$1.4 million) after several coaches were seen not wearing face coverings on the sidelines during the opening weeks of the new season.

In his memo on Wednesday, Vincent warned that the league was concerned that the "wearing of protective equipment is still not universal", creating an "unnecessary risk to game day participants".

"We are only through Week 3 of the season," he wrote.

"If we are to play a full and uninterrupted season, we all must remain committed to our efforts to mitigate the risk of transmission of the virus.

"Inconsistent adherence to health and safety protocols, such as wearing face coverings and observing physical distancing requirements will put the 2020 season at risk.

"A failure to adhere to the negotiated protocols or to government directives can have an adverse impact on both other players or staff members of your club, and of other clubs."

The latest warning came as the NFL was forced to reschedule Sunday's fixture between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans.

The game will now take place on Monday or Tuesday next week.

The postponement came after the Titans revealed that eight employees had tested positive for Covid-19.

Four players returned positive tests as the NFL shut down the team facility. The Titans also reported five positive tests among team personnel.

It is the first significant outbreak of the virus to hit the new NFL season, which got under way earlier this month with teams playing at their own stadiums rather than in an NBA-style "bubble", which saw the National Basketball Association (NBA) play-off contenders gathering in Orlando, Florida.

Vincent, who has sent two warnings about the importance of abiding by safety protocols, said in his latest memo on Wednesday that the league would continue to crack down on violations.

"We will continue to address lack of compliance with accountability measures that may also include suspensions of persons involved, and/or the forfeiture of a draft choice(s)," he wrote.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS