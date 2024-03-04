ST Full-time Report: We want Lions to do us proud: FAS president | Ritual Gym had no choice but to shut down, says CEO

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Football Association of Singapore president Bernard Tan and new Lions coach Tsutomu Ogura shared their hopes for the national team in a podcast with my colleague Deepanraj Ganesan.
Next, Ritual Gym co-founder and chief executive Brad Robinson blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for its business woes. It has ceased operations at all four locations here and has “placed the company in provisional liquidation”.
Finally, Singapore sprinter Marc Louis broke another longstanding national record, the 60m, thanks to his fine effort at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow on March 1.
FAS president Bernard Tan: All we ask for is a S’pore team that makes us proud
He and new Lions coach Tsutomu Ogura are guests on The Straits Times’ podcast series Hard Tackle.
Asean championship’s schedule clash with Asian club competitions will hurt Lions
Clubs are not obligated to release their players for the Nov 23-Dec 21 Asean tournament, as it is held outside the Fifa international window.
We were burning money, says Ritual Gym co-founder after sudden closure of Singapore branches
CEO Brad Robinson blames the pandemic for its business woes as a key investor pulled out of a deal.
S’pore sprinter Marc Louis claims another longstanding record with 60m blitz at world indoors
On his first 60m indoor attempt on March 1, he broke the national record with a 6.69-second effort in the first round.
In The Driver’s Seat: Despite Horner drama, Red Bull may have the last laugh after dominant F1 start
They left Bahrain headed for Jeddah still the team to beat, despite all their troubles, writes David Tremayne.
Silat exponents focused on training amid probe involving federation’s chief Sheik Alau’ddin
The two-time world champion and four-time Coach of the Year was arrested last November for suspected criminal breach of trust.
Swimmer Quah Ting Wen hoping for dream Paris Olympics outing with siblings
She is part of the women’s 4x100m medley relay team that have qualified for the Summer Games.
Sporting Life: If you’re a weekend warrior, tips can make sport more fun
Get tips from experts in Play of the Month, a new series The Straits Times sports desk launched in January.
Local golfers take all three qualifying slots for S’pore Classic
Professionals Nicklaus Chiam and Joshua Yap and amateur Irvyn Tan will compete at the US$2.5 million tournament.
