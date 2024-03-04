ST Full-time Report: We want Lions to do us proud: FAS president | Ritual Gym had no choice but to shut down, says CEO

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Football Association of Singapore president Bernard Tan and new Lions coach Tsutomu Ogura shared their hopes for the national team in a podcast with my colleague Deepanraj Ganesan.

Next, Ritual Gym co-founder and chief executive Brad Robinson blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for its business woes. It has ceased operations at all four locations here and has “placed the company in provisional liquidation”.

Finally, Singapore sprinter Marc Louis broke another longstanding national record, the 60m, thanks to his fine effort at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow on March 1.

