ST Full-time Report: We want Lions to do us proud: FAS president | Ritual Gym had no choice but to shut down, says CEO

Jonathan Wong
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Mar 04, 2024, 08:47 PM
Published
Mar 04, 2024, 08:03 PM

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Dear ST reader,

Football Association of Singapore president Bernard Tan and new Lions coach Tsutomu Ogura shared their hopes for the national team in a podcast with my colleague Deepanraj Ganesan.

Next, Ritual Gym co-founder and chief executive Brad Robinson blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for its business woes. It has ceased operations at all four locations here and has “placed the company in provisional liquidation”.

Finally, Singapore sprinter Marc Louis broke another longstanding national record, the 60m, thanks to his fine effort at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow on March 1.

See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.

FAS president Bernard Tan: All we ask for is a S’pore team that makes us proud

He and new Lions coach Tsutomu Ogura are guests on The Straits Times’ podcast series Hard Tackle.

READ MORE HERE

Asean championship’s schedule clash with Asian club competitions will hurt Lions

Clubs are not obligated to release their players for the Nov 23-Dec 21 Asean tournament, as it is held outside the Fifa international window.

READ MORE HERE

We were burning money, says Ritual Gym co-founder after sudden closure of Singapore branches

CEO Brad Robinson blames the pandemic for its business woes as a key investor pulled out of a deal.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore sprinter Marc Louis claims another longstanding record with 60m blitz at world indoors

On his first 60m indoor attempt on March 1, he broke the national record with a 6.69-second effort in the first round.

READ MORE HERE

In The Driver’s Seat: Despite Horner drama, Red Bull may have the last laugh after dominant F1 start

They left Bahrain headed for Jeddah still the team to beat, despite all their troubles, writes David Tremayne.

READ MORE HERE

Silat exponents focused on training amid probe involving federation’s chief Sheik Alau’ddin

The two-time world champion and four-time Coach of the Year was arrested last November for suspected criminal breach of trust.

READ MORE HERE

Swimmer Quah Ting Wen hoping for dream Paris Olympics outing with siblings

She is part of the women’s 4x100m medley relay team that have qualified for the Summer Games.

READ MORE HERE

Sporting Life: If you’re a weekend warrior, tips can make sport more fun

Get tips from experts in Play of the Month, a new series The Straits Times sports desk launched in January.

READ MORE HERE

Local golfers take all three qualifying slots for S’pore Classic

Professionals Nicklaus Chiam and Joshua Yap and amateur Irvyn Tan will compete at the US$2.5 million tournament.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top