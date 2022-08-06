We made the game difficult: Yoshinaga

Albirex Niigata were pegged back in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) title race after they were held to a 3-3 draw by Hougang United at the Hougang Stadium yesterday.

Albirex, who were without in-form Ilhan Fandi due to illness, took a 12th-minute lead after Masahiro Sugita pounced on a mistake by Cheetahs goalkeeper Aizil Yazid, who was making only his second SPL appearance.

Hougang had several decent chances to equalise in the first half but failed to make them count.

Brazilian forward Pedro Bortoluzo then netted twice in the second period to give his side the lead.

But just three minutes later in the 77th minute, Albirex substitute Tadanari Lee made it 2-2 after Kodai Tanaka had headed a corner kick into his path.

With five minutes left, Shawal Anuar thought he had scored the winner for Hougang as Albirex goalkeeper Takahiro Koga rushed off his line and left his goal unguarded.

But it was not to be for the Cheetahs as four minutes later, Masaya Idetsu curled a free kick into the top corner past Aizil, 17, for a share of the spoils.

Albirex coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga was disappointed with the result but admitted: "We made this game more difficult for ourselves.

"It isn't the easy way to go (on top) but the most important thing is that we will be at the top after the last match.

"This is one we didn't lose so we will utilise this one point and move on to the next match."

The White Swans trail leaders Lion City Sailors by a point, which will increase to four if the Sailors beat Balestier Khalsa today.