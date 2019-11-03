'We love you, S. Africa'

FINAL

England 12 South Africa 32

YOKOHAMA • In the end it appeared to be written in the stars.

Every 12 years South Africa have an unerring habit of winning Rugby World Cups and they have done it again, following up their triumphs of 1995 and 2007 with another prodigious display of power and might in Yokohama.

The image of Siya Kolisi, the first black captain to raise the Webb Ellis Cup following their 32-12 win over England in the final yesterday, is set to become as treasured as any picture in Springbok history.

In truth, they had a crestfallen England exactly where they wanted them - long before two last-quarter tries from the wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe settled a physical contest.

"We are so grateful to the people of South Africa," Kolisi said as he received the trophy from Japan's Crown Prince Akishino.

"We have so many problems in our country but a team like this, we come from different backgrounds, different races but we came together with one goal and we wanted to achieve it.

"I really hope we've done that for South Africa. Just shows that we can pull together if we want to achieve something."

He added that coach Rassie Erasmus had told the team they were also playing for all the people back home suffering from an economic crisis with unemployment hovering around 30 per cent.

"I've never seen South Africa like this," said the 28-year-old, explaining that the team had received countless messages from home.

"Thank you so much. We love you South Africa. We can achieve anything if we work together as one."

Under massive scrum pressure and lacking the accuracy and front-foot dynamism that characterised their stunning 19-7 semi-final win over New Zealand, there were only fleeting moments when England looked like they would emulate Martin Johnson's 2003 champions.

Eddie Jones' side could have no complaints, even if the final margin was a touch lopsided.

South Africa, propelled by a dominant pack and 22 points from fly-half Handre Pollard, fully deserved to become only the second country after New Zealand to win three World Cups.

Those predicting a comfortable English win were guilty of overlooking South Africa's proud heritage; they had never fallen at the final hurdle or even conceded a try in either of their two previous finals.

None of their tight forwards looked in the mood to take a backward step and their bench was similarly locked and loaded.

It made for a predictably physical contest and England suffered a huge blow when prop Kyle Sinckler went off with a concussion in the third minute, leaving their scrum all but uncompetitive.

South Africa made the most of the weakness, winning a string of scrum penalties which Pollard converted, taking a 12-6 lead into half-time and building a foundation.

Mapimpi has been in prolific form this year and he showed Springboks' wingers can play a bit with ball in hand when he chipped, collected an offload from Lukhanyo Am and touched down in the 66th minute. Kolbe added the second try eight minutes later, skipping past the tackle of England captain Owen Farrell and racing away.

Some of the English players could not hide their disappointment when they angrily whipped their runners-up medals off while still on the pitch, sparking criticism on social media of being "sore losers".

But Jones admitted that "the better side won", adding: "We don't have any excuses. The effort from players was outstanding but they struggled to get on the front foot.

"I can't fault the preparation of the players. They worked hard the whole World Cup and played with a lot of passion, but just weren't good enough.

"Congratulations to South Africa."

THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS