We can knock over anyone: Rennie

MELBOURNE - Coach Dave Rennie is confident a new-look Australia can get one hand on the elusive Bledisloe Cup with victory over New Zealand in Melbourne on Thursday, but warned that the Wallabies must be at their best.

To prise the trophy away from New Zealand for the first time since 2002, Australia will need to win at Docklands Stadium and not lose at Eden Park in Auckland nine days later.

It is a huge task for Rennie's inconsistent side, who were handed a brutal 24-8 wake-up call by South Africa in Sydney on Sept 3 after beating the world champions a week earlier in Adelaide.

New Zealand have also lacked consistency this season, but will go into the clash full of confidence after crushing Argentina 53-3 in Hamilton after four defeats in their previous five Tests.

It left the All Blacks top of a tight Rugby Championship race with two games to play, one point ahead of Australia, South Africa and Argentina. The Springboks face the wounded Pumas in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Rennie has made eight changes to his starting side, but believes they can upset New Zealand.

"I think everything that has happened prior to this counts for little, it's going to be about our ability to perform at our best and we need to be at our best to have a chance against the All Blacks," he said.

"We are confident we can knock over anyone, but we have to play at our best and force the All Blacks to be below their best."

He pointed to Australia needing to dominate the collision area and was wary of the New Zealand line-out with lock Brodie Retallick starting his first game since fracturing a cheekbone against Ireland.

To counter the All Blacks pack, Rennie is giving Jed Holloway a first start at lock, partnering Matt Philip in the second row.

Rob Leota returns at blind-side flanker while Pete Samu earns his first start of the 2022 campaign at open-side, with Rob Valetini at No. 8. David Porecki is preferred at hooker to Folau Fainga'a.

Rennie also hopes Bernard Foley can help dictate the game, with the veteran fly-half picked for the first time since the 2019 World Cup.

Along with Retallick, who brings 96 caps of experience, All Blacks coach Ian Foster made one other change, with Hoskins Sotutu replacing dynamic No. 8 Ardie Savea, who remained at home for the birth of his third child.

"I think the consistency we've been demanding... we really feel we're getting there," Foster said.

"This week, like the other ones... we're primed and ready to go."

New Zealand have won 16 of their last 20 Tests against Australia, including the last three.

