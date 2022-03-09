BEIJING • It was a bittersweet day for Ukraine at the Winter Paralympics, with nine medals and a clean sweep of two biathlon events yesterday - just as one athlete learnt that her father had been taken prisoner by Russian troops.

Despite grappling with heartbreak following Russia's invasion of their homeland, the yellow-and-blue team dug deep to net two golds, four silver and three bronze medals on day four in Beijing.

On International Women's Day, Iryna Bui achieved her lifetime dream of Paralympic gold, sharing the podium with teammates Oleksandra Kononova and Liudmyla Liashenko in the standing middle-distance biathlon race.

"We are here to fight for Ukraine, with Ukraine and in the name of Ukraine," Bui said.

Kononova added even though she is physically in China competing, mentally she is still back home.

"All my thoughts, my heart and my soul is with my family and with my child," she said. "Emotionally it's very difficult to focus and to concentrate on the race and the competition, so this is the most difficult Paralympic Games for me."

The difficulties of competing in the middle of war led to Anastasiia Laletina pulling out of her biathlon middle-distance sitting race yesterday morning after receiving bad news from home.

"Her father is a soldier in the Ukrainian army and was taken prisoner by Russian soldiers. They beat him. She was very upset and couldn't take part in the race," team spokesman Nataliia Harach said.

Still, Ukraine's athletes at the Paralympics have excelled despite the uncertainty and destruction back home.

In the men's visually impaired biathlon race, Ukrainians took all three medals, led by winner Vitalii Lukianenko, while Grygorii Vovchynskyi nailed silver in the men's standing final.

The team are second in the medals table, with six golds and 17 medals in all, behind hosts China, on top with eight golds. They have more medal chances in the cross-country sprint races today and biathlon events on Friday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE