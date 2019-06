Brandon Ng (in pink shorts) became Singapore's first World Boxing Council (WBC) muay thai national champion on Saturday night after he defeated Andre Seah via a unanimous decision to win the welterweight title at the Singapore Fighting Championship (SFC) 7 event at Juggernaut Fight Club. Another fighter, Wynn Neo, also became a WBC muay thai national champion after he beat Vincent Chew via a technical knockout in the fourth round of their featherweight title match.