Water Polo Challengers' Cup is test bed for regional teams

The Fina Water Polo Challengers' Cup, which starts today at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, will serve as an ideal warm-up for a Singapore team seeking a record-extending 28th straight SEA Games gold later this year.

The Republic is hosting the Cup for the first time and are in Group A alongside the men's teams from Malaysia, Philippines, Zimbabwe and Ireland. Group B will feature Austria, Indonesia, Chinese Taipei, India and Hong Kong.

Each team play four games in the group stage with each group's top side advancing to Sunday's final.

Singapore head coach Dejan Milakovic said yesterday: "It is important for the players to have as much exposure to international competition and for them to prove that they deserve a place in the national team.

"We will go into every game to win and hopefully finish up in the top spots at the end."

The Philippines is hosting the Nov 30-Dec 11 Games and the team's head coach Rey Galang said: "This is a very important event where we can gauge where we are in terms of our readiness, our preparation for the SEA Games because other teams are also participating in this tournament."

Indonesia, who were runners-up at the 2017 edition, are expected to be Singapore's main challengers again. Team manager Dean Baldwin said: "Our expectations for this tournament is to check where we are currently, and where our players are in terms of fitness and game play."

The Challengers' Cup, renamed earlier this year, was first launched in 2007 as the Fina World Water Polo Development Trophy and contested every two years to promote water polo on a global scale.

Singapore have competed at four previous editions in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2017. Their best finish was runners-up in 2009 and in 2017, they were sixth.

Tickets start from $10 and are available at sportshub.com.sg