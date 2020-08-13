Water polo boys confident of regaining Games perch

Like many of their South-east Asian rivals, the national men's water polo team faced several challenges as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, chief among them circuit breaker measures that saw the athletes being unable to train in the swimming pool.

But these hurdles will not stop them from returning to the top of the SEA Games podium in Vietnam next year, insisted Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) vice-president (water polo) Dominic Soh.

Since suffering heartbreak at the biennial Games in the Philippines last year, when the men's team were beaten to gold for the first time at the biennial event, Singapore water polo has been rebuilding for next year's campaign.

With sports facilities closed during the circuit breaker, athletes adapted by doing "water polo-specific" exercises at home such as pushing off the wall to simulate shaking off an opponent. Soh said: "We still have that same confidence (of regaining gold). Everyone in the world is affected. We're all at the same starting line.

"With the team being larger, you also have more options in terms of how to choose the team make-up, so that raises confidence."

To build camaraderie and communication within the team and among players, the coach and officials, they also decided to involve athletes in the selection of their team leaders.

While the captain and vice-captain were previously appointed by officials, players can now nominate one captain and two vice-captains according to certain criteria for assessment by team officials.

"This will really help in rallying the team together and building the team's bond, therefore growing the strength of the team," added Soh.

The 59-year-old will return unopposed for his second two-year term at the SSA's annual general meeting next Thursday. Nominations for its executive committee positions closed on Aug 5 with no contests for all 10 positions.

In addition to reclaiming the men's water polo SEA Games gold, his other priorities are to continue strengthening the youth development system and improve the quality of coaching here.

Recalling how there were no selection trials for the 2018 Asian Games with only 13 players, Soh said the national youth development squad's formation when he took office that year was aimed at grooming male and female players to be ready for the senior teams.

Also on the cards is a more comprehensive programme to ensure a smoother and more effective transition from the development squad to the senior teams. This includes paying closer attention to each player's progress via a journal that tracks their development, with coaches providing advice and guidance.

Noting that there was no formalised system previously as they relied on the "hand-me-down" personal experiences of coaches who were former national players, Soh said that this is crucial to ensure continuity and maintain standards.

"Through this structured process, we hope to increase the rate of success with regard to producing high-quality players, he added.

Soh will be aided in his quest by Lee Thin Cheong, who is set to replace Ang Ban Leong as assistant secretary-general of water polo.

SSA president Lee Kok Choy said Lee's addition is a boon for the team, adding: "Thin Cheong has been team manager for the men's water polo team since 2014 and was a former national player himself.

"Given the fact he's willing to commit extra effort and time, understands the direction of our water polo (efforts) and works very well with Dominic, he's a very good asset to the team."