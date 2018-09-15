Watch Penang hall fresh

RACE 1 (1,000M)

5 E Master runs over 1,000m for the first time in this spot for his new handler Caspar Fownes. He hasn't trialled but fresh in this spot he is capable of scoring.

3 Happy Tour ran well enough on debut. He's still learning but can figure in a seemingly fairly weak race.

1 Impeccable Fellow, scratched at the gates at the season's opener when looking a live player over 1,400m, is not without a hope over the shorter trip.

10 Manful Star is next best.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

5 Dutch Windmill heads to the dirt for the first time in this grade and there is enough to suggest that he should be well-suited in this spot.

9 Top Ace has shown plenty of good signs at times but never actually breaking through. But he is at a mark where victory is not far away.

3 Glenealy Prize is as one-paced but looked good in a recent Conghua trial. He deserves respect.

2 Gloriam can improve markedly getting onto this surface.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

5 Penang Hall ran well at his first run back in the grade but disappointed at his most recent run in July. In this sort of a field fresh, he deserves plenty of attention.

1 Smart Leader ran well enough on debut over the straight 1,000m. He will take plenty of improvement and can run to a new level second-up.

2 Hang's Decision swept home from last in a race that suited him pace-wise fresh. He's capable of winning again.

8 Green Card is unreliable but he's going well enough to snare one of these.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

13 The Legend is getting to a point where he needs to show something soon or he will never win a race. He has next to no weight on his back and can figure fresh over this trip.

11 Sea Pearl just missed out first-up. The extra 200m should be in his favour.

6 Lucky Storm raced fresh first-up but still battled away okay. The step-back in trip is an interesting move.

3 Laugh Out Loud should have every chance from a good draw.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

3 Comfort Life won impressively two runs back over this course and distance. He has trialled strongly in preparation for his return.

4 Sun Touch struck some trouble first-up over 1,200m. He steps up to 1,400m now, where he boasts two wins and three placings from six starts. He should be hard to run down.

7 Invincible Fresh has had plenty of issues that have kept him from the winners' circle for almost three years but he's on a rating where he can win.

2 Keen Venture debuts for Me Tsui, having previously won in Class 2 for Almond Lee. A bold effort would not surprise.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

2 Elusive State steps out for Tony Millard for the first time, having won two of his last three starts in July to end his season strongly. Millard has a good record with new stable acquisitions and Elusive State should get conditions to suit.

12 Lucky Shiny Day finished second to Elusive State last time out when getting to this course and distance for the first time. He was beaten 51/2 lengths on that occasion, but he does now get a weight swing of 14 pounds (6.36kg) in his favour. He can turn the tables with luck.

10 Care Free Prince returns to the dirt and can easily win off his current rating.

8 Good Fit is a four-time dirt winner, twice over this distance. He can capitalise on a good draw to stake his claim.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

1 King Of Mongolia returns to Class 4, where he has raced only twice before for one win. He has trialled well and, with the blinkers back on, he deserves respect.

2 Ho Ho Feel is another class-dropper. He doesn't win out of turn but he did score in Class 4 last season.

5 Bullish Glory is his own worst enemy but it's just a matter of whether he can produce it.

7 Golden Kid has been very consistent and should run well again.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

3 Cordyceps recorded one of the fastest last 400m sectionals over the Sha Tin 1,200m last season. He is good for another win in Class 4.

2 So Fast has raced in Class 4 only once, scoring by four lengths on debut in June, 2015. Now that he gets the drop in grade, he deserves consideration.

10 Sunshine Holiday showed some promise in his first preparation. The booking of Zac Purton is a positive indicator.

4 Looking Good is not without claims.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

8 Golden Dash ran a bold race first-up at a short price, striking the front before Goko charged at him late. Stepping up to 1,200m will suit him now and he should be hard to beat.

10 Team Spirit showed plenty of promise in his first three starts, winning easily at his last run in June. He is the progressive type and can take another step forward this term.

4 Taking Aim has shown glimpses of promise at times in Hong Kong. He's drawn awkwardly but is likely to be around the mark.

5 Mighty Maverick has switched to the Caspar Fownes yard and he may still have another win left in him at this mark.

RACE 10 (1,000M)

7 Montreal has trialled well for this run. He looks to have points in hand and should be hard to beat.

9 Mr Lumieres bounced back from a poor effort to win at his last run of the season. He tackles Class 2 now, but should get every chance with claimer Matthew Poon aboard from a favourable draw.

2 Wishful Thinker steps back to 1,000m for the first time in Hong Kong. He will likely be run off his feet, but if it does collapse in front, he could run home very strongly.

6 Shamal can't be dismissed at odds, dropping back to a more suitable 1,000m.

Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 9 Josie ($30-$9)

2nd 10 Rebel Wilson ($9)

3rd 8 Without Limits ($8)

4th 2 Kanishiwa

Forecast $26

Place Forecast (9-10) $10, (8-9) $8, (8-10) $6

Tierce $121 Trio $17 Quartet No winner ($456 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 4 Seattle Flame ($10-$6)

2nd 3 Flight Captain ($7)

3rd 7 Streak Of Silver ($18)

4th 6 Story Of My Life

Forecast $16

Place Forecast (3-4) $6, (4-7) $15, (3-7) $26

Tierce $205 Trio $75 Quartet $994

RACE 3

1st 7 Run For Gold ($51-$14)

2nd 5 Adalberto ($6)

3rd 9 Desert Wanderer ($9)

4th 4 St Patrick's Flame

Forecast $22

Place Forecast (5-7) $9, (7-9) $18, (5-9) $10

Tierce $479 Trio $74 Quartet No winner ($538 carried forward)

Scratchings: 6 Wild Rock, 8 Tibetan Rouge

Results of Races 4 to 7 were not available at press time. Log on to www.turfclub.com.sg for the results.