Watch out for Lucy In The Sky again

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) ACORN and (2) QUANTUM THEORY (form franked) won second-up, despite finding problems, and had to work hard to secure their victories as favourites.

(7) INTOXICATING has solid form and is receiving 6kg from Acorn and Quantum Theory. She did not stride out last time but could show the pair a clean pair of heels.

(4) HOME OF THE BRAVE and (5) SLINKY MAPIMPI were not disgraced on their debut runs. They could make the tierce with improvement.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

After winning on debut, (3) NONE OTHER was not disgraced behind the above-average Maharanee twice. Can score again.

(4) TRENTINO deserved her maiden victory and could improve some more.

Despite showing inexperience, (1) BARMAID won well on debut and can only improve. The others are looking for the minor money.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

(8) LOVE ME AGAIN challenged strongly on debut and should make his presence felt over the extra distance.

(5) BURGESS showed vast improvement last time and should give a good showing.

(2) LEMME GO is sporting blinkers for the first time and could improve.

Watch the first-timers, especially (7) IGNATIUS and (10) RUN FOR COVER.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

(2) ARILENA showed brilliant speed on debut but got tired late. The jury is out on the strength of the field but she can only come on.

(1) LA BANQUIERE is running close-up and deserves her victory.

(3) ARROW SKY pulled up blowing on debut and will strip fitter. Respect.

(8) MADAME VICKI is sure to improve on debut. Watch the three first-timers.

RACE 5 (1,100M)

(5) INTEGRATE and (16) IRREVOCABLE DREAM look the better ones in this wide-open affair.

(4) BABY DONT HURT ME and (15) SABRINA FAIRCHILD needed their last runs and could have come on.

(8) SCOTTADITO could go in again if he reproduces his last run.

(6) WRITTEN IN STONE is capable of better.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

Trainer Paul Peter has three strong contenders – (1) CASA INVERNO (won on debut in new surroundings), (2) KWITE A TRIP (all five wins over this distance) and (4) IT’S ABOUT TIME (won well after a rest). One of them could take the top honours.

(7) BIG EYED GIRL is speedy. If ready after a rest, she could ruin Peter’s party.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) SECRET IS OURS never got into it last time and the 21 /2kg claim will help.

Stablemate (3) SIR TALLIN needed his first run. The form has been franked.

(6) ELECTRIC GOLD, another from Peter’s yard, is coming off a maiden win and can improve.

(2) MCEBISI and (5) COMING IN HOT are running well. They should not be far off.

(7) QUATTRO PASSI won last time but needs to keep up the gallop over the extra distance.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(3) LUCY IN THE SKY won easier than the margin suggested last time. She could open her account at this track.

(5) PATON’S TEARS has yet to win at this track. If covered after a usual slow start, he could flash up.

(2) ANNE BOLEYN is holding form and should run well.

(7) CRIMSON PRINCESS needed her last run in new surroundings and must be considered.

If fit and well, (4) MIKE’S CHICK could trouble them.