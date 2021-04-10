Watch out for a Big Hearted display

Champion trainer Michael Clements' reigning Singapore Gold Cup winner Big Hearted may be carrying the joint-top weight of 59.5kg, but he looks the class horse in today's main event - the $85,000 Kranji Stakes B race over 1,400m.

He has only eight rivals to contend with. At 89 points, he is rated way above most of them.

The obvious threats are trainer Shane Baertschiger's Group 3 Jumbo Jet Trophy winner Preditor and five-time winner Passport To Rome. The duo are close behind in rating, at 87 and 84 points respectively. Preditor is the joint topweight at 59.5kg and Passport To Rome will carry 58kg.

Since his return from a rest after the Nov 21 premier classic over 2,000m, Big Hearted has been nothing short of impressive.

The Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable-owned four-year-old worked and trialled well. He brought that form to his comeback race on March 20 over the unsuitable 1,200m trip on the short course.

Ridden by Frenchman Louis-Philippe Beuzelin, he came from second-last to finish by head-nose third behind Lim's Lightning. A few more strides and he would have been the winner.

The extra 200m on the long course today and further improvement should see him back on the winning list.

The race is one of the important lead-ups to his ultimate goal - the Group 1 $1 million Kranji Mile over 1,600m on May 22.