Watch Gold Comet fly over Sha Tin

RACE 1 (1,200M)

9 Masterwork missed narrowly over this course and distance in his final run last season. He can fire fresh as his trackwork suggests.

2 Little Bird has proven himself on this surface. He can make his presence felt.

10 E Honey caught the eye when trialling on this surface. Do not discount, especially from Gate 3 with Joao Moreira engaged.

7 Garlic Hero is consistent and has drawn well.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

11 Smart Idea has the runs on the board and the consistency. He also owns a slick personal best over this course and distance.

2 Chicken Dance is better than Class 4. If he can get his fitness right, he is in with a chance.

5 Sparkling Knight races well and is competitive in this spot.

9 Boys Party caught the eye at the trials. Respect with Moreira up.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

6 Romantic Trove has the ability. He can return to form at Sha Tin, especially from Gate 1.

4 Dragon Baby just needs to offset the wide gate. If anyone can overcome it, it is Moreira.

3 The Anomaly returned in solid order first-up and looks open to a stack of improvement.

13 Golden Four slots in light. Do not discount.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

1 Little Player closed off stoutly for fifth last start. He looks open to further improvement.

2 Win Tech is favoured by the class drop and Gate 6.

5 Fox Cheunger is consistent. He will need a race run to suit, but expect a fast finish from him.

10 Soccer Master steps out off the right mark. Gate 3 suits and he is in with a chance.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

13 London Luckystar slots in light. He just needs to overcome the awkward gate to score.

5 Glorious Lover has drawn well and a 7lb (3.18kg) apprentice claim. He will also relish the added distance.

9 Fairy Floss did extremely well to string four wins together at the end of last campaign. He is in with his chance with a race run to suit.

12 The Mint looks open to improvement.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

11 Breeze Of Spring missed by a short head first-up. With Moreira retaining the ride, he just needs to repeat that effort to be the one to beat.

5 Emerald Spur closed off impressively first-up. He can put his best foot forward from Gate 6 under Blake Shinn.

1 Harmony Win Win is coming to hand. He just needs to offset the wide gate.

14 Sunny Baby commands respect with no weight on his back.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

9 Gold Comet is bred for the dirt. His devastating first Hong Kong win last term displayed that, when trouncing his rivals by nine lengths. His best has him winning this contest, as he is favoured by the step-up in trip.

3 Ultra Express has shown plenty of class on the turf. Interesting to see him step onto the dirt for the first time. But his ability should take him a long way.

4 Skyey Supreme won first-up last term. He can roll forward and play catch me if you can.

7 Elon is next best.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

1 Hongkong Great can roll forward from Gate 1 and take this contest. He is a supreme talent on this surface.

6 Man Star has a prolific record on the dirt, as a three-time winner from six tries. He slots in light and is favoured by Gate 3.

3 Kurpany just needs to offset the wide gate to be a major player.

If 9 Czarson's light weight gives him his chance.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

6 Gluck Racer is a three-time winner from six starts. He made his first attempt in Class 3 a winning one and it will not surprise to see him get on the board again.

13 California Cible grabbed second in his Hong Kong debut. Expect improvement again off the back of an impressive first-up run.

3 High Rise Soldier is consistent. He is favoured with Moreira hopping up.

11 Star Of Yuen Long has more ability than his record suggests.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

11 Meridian Genius closed gamely first-up. He looks open to further improvement off that effort. He finished alongside Transcendent, who won at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

2 Master Delight ran third in his Hong Kong debut. He needs only to offset Gate 12 to be competitive.

1 Hall Of Champ rarely runs a bad race. Do not discount.

4 Golden Link has a bit of class. Must include.

•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club