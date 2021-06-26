Watch Gold Comet fly high again

RACE 1 (1,650M)

1 California Legend is a winner in this grade. With even luck, he could take catching under apprentice Jerry Chau from a good draw.

2 Figures Two closed off with plenty of merit in this grade last start. He should have improved.

10 Ka Ying Brilliance is racing well and has drawn a good gate for champion jockey Zac Purton.

14 Keep Winning has dipped to a career-low mark of 10. With no weight on his back, he can show something.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

9 Treasure Of Field lacked a bit on debut but has since done well at the trials. From a good gate, he can put his best foot forward.

1 Blaze Warrior won with plenty in hand on debut. He can take another step forward.

12 Smart Wongchoy is nothing short of consistent.

11 Tronic Mighty has more ability than his record suggests. Drawn well, he has claims.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

12 The Full Bloom is down to a mark he can win easily. Furthermore, he has no weight on his back.

3 Super Kin has drawn well and is open to improvement. This is a suitable grade for him.

6 Winning Strikes is another on the improve. With luck, he should be able to figure at the finish.

10 Fox Cheunger closed off nicely last start. Expect a better run.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

11 Oh Bravo ran on nicely last start for second, albeit by nine lengths, behind a good horse. With no weight, he gets his chance.

5 Lady First gets Chau's handy 5lb (2.27kg) claim. He can roll forward and give this field something to run down.

13 Dragon Commander is nothing short of consistent with three consecutive runner-up efforts. He has drawn wide but slots in light.

2 Piano Solo has plenty of ability but is struggling to piece it all together. He can surprise.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

10 Entrusted mixes his form but is racing well. He appears suited to the step-up in trip, especially with no weight on his back.

13 Superbella demolished his rivals before fading to seventh last time. He is not without a hope on his best form.

7 Above looks well-placed to go one better after finishing second last start. He has three course-and-distance wins.

6 Arrogant can roll forward from Gate 1 and give this lot something to run down.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

1 Dragon Fortune is a lightly raced talent with his fair share of ability. He gets his chance again in this grade.

2 Victory Scholars is racing well. He is a three-time place-getter who can fight out the finish again.

4 Light Of Wanshi is looking for back-to-back wins. He can, despite being drawn awkwardly.

13 Brilliant China slots in light and should be thereabouts.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

8 Gold Comet could not have been more impressive when winning by nine lengths last start. Although he is stepping up in grade, his latest effort is impossible to ignore.

3 So We Joy is proving a formidable force on the dirt. He commands respect.

14 Unite Spirit gets in on the minimum with a good gate. He can make his chances count.

6 Star Of Yuen Long has drawn poorly but has enough ability to be competitive.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

12 Xiang Yin is on the improve. He has been plagued by injuries, but appears to be on the right track for connections with sound health.

13 Cheerful Days is very good when he puts his best foot forward. From Gate 4 with a clean run, he should get his best chance.

10 Leap Of Faith is racing well and commands respect again with leading jockey Joao Moreira up.

7 Horsesain Bolt is worth considering. He finished runner-up in his last two runs over this course and distance.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

6 Mighty Valor could well roll forward and prove difficult to reel in for jockey Matthew Poon.

10 Drops Of God was a brilliant debut winner before finishing a commendable third last time. He looks the main threat.

8 War Of Courage is a steady and consistent performer. He rates as an on-pace chance from the inside.

3 When You Believe has a stack of ability. The draw suits, as does the booking of Purton.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

3 Naboo Attack won his debut in style. He looks well-placed to string another victory.

5 Mr Croissant closed off for a solid second last start. It would not surprise to see him go one better.

6 Roman Turbo has class and is a force to be reckoned with over this course and distance.

11 Trillion Win has drawn well and is next best.

•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club