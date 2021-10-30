Watch Aurora Pegasus fly

RACE 1 (1,650M)

2 Run The Table is making a favourable return to Class 5. A winner in this grade, he bears watching with Zac Purton aboard.

3 Scholar might be able to turn his luck around by getting the right run from Gate 2.

10 Smart Hunter is capable of a good show with the light weight.

4 President Star, a two-time course-and-distance winner, can improve from a solid first-up run.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

4 Kurpany closed in impressively first-up for a second behind Silver Fig. He can improve off that run.

3 Classic Unicorn is a two-time course-and-distance winner. He is stepping down from Group 3, which makes him a leading player.

2 Hong Kong Win mixes his form but is very capable over this course and distance.

7 Sight Success has drawn well and will ensure there is a stack of pace in the race.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

3 Fabulous Eight just needs to offset the wide gate to be competitive. He narrowly missed last start.

8 My My My has drawn well and is favoured with race experience.

7 Lightning Storm, who did a stylish trial, looks well placed to make an impact first-up.

5 Noir Rider should roll forward to try and pinch this.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

3 Flying Mighty is closing in on a first win. The step-up to 1,800m is suitable.

1 Methane has finished runner-up in his last five outings. He is so close to another win.

6 Red Impact is racing well. A winner three starts ago, he gets a few favours.

5 Winning Volatility closed in well first-up for fourth. He is a winner over this course and distance.

RACE 5 (2,200M)

7 Dynamic Eagle, a last-start winner, has been freshened up. From Gate 4, he shapes as the one to beat under Alexis Badel.

9 Above improved sharply last start for a fast-closing fifth. He is competitive over staying trips.

2 Vincy mixes his form but is open to added improvement.

5 Golden Spectrum has drawn favourably. He was well supported first-up and it will not surprise to see the same happen again.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

2 More Than Enough did a stack of work early from the wide gate last start. From a good gate, he looks very well placed.

10 Ernest Feeling is looking to snap a run of three consecutive runner-up efforts. Purton hops up and he deserves another chance.

7 Seaweed Fortune is super capable and deserves respect.

1 Fast Pace is after back-to-back wins. He will be able to figure once more.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

3 Royal Bomb has drawn well. He is a force to be reckoned with on his day. He can improve off the back of his first-up effort.

6 Smoothies has drawn handily. He commands respect with Purton engaged again.

8 Sacred Ibis slots in light. He possesses a powerful turn of foot when required.

1 Everyone's Delight is looking for his fourth win from his last five starts. Do not discount despite the top weight allotted.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

2 Aurora Pegasus has drawn well and pairs up with Blake Shinn now. Chances are he will use the good gate to his advantage and prove difficult to reel in.

6 Beauty Cheers caught the eye in his trial. He moved well that day on the dirt and might be worth backing each-way.

10 Iron King is looking for back-to-back wins but does rise in grade.

3 Euromissile closed in for a solid fifth last time over this course and trip. He is open to improvement.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

8 Brilliant Life finished well for fourth last start at 99-1. He is coming right and is worth a chance.

7 Heart Conquered is consistent. He gets a handy 7lb (3.18kg) taken off with his rider's claim.

4 Keep You Warm is looking for back-to-back wins following a trial victory. Gate 4 and Purton are the other plusses.

3 First Responder is racing in superb form. He won two of his last three starts but this looks tougher.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

1 Be Ready ran well first-up. With improvement, he is the one to beat for the in-form Frankie Lor yard.

5 Jolly Good Heart is a two-time course-and-distance winner.

3 Classic Posh is racing in career-best form. Do not discount, especially over this course and trip.

10 Special M has looked sound in a few trials. Expect a bold run first-up from Gate 4 under Badel.

•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club