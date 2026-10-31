Warriors escape 25-point hole behind Stephen Curry’s 31, top Lakers in NBA Cup

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Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry (right) driving forward as Los Angeles Lakers’ Luka Doncic tries to stop him during their NBA match on Oct 30.

Stephen Curry poured in 31 points, the Golden State bench chipped in 50 more, and the Warriors exacted a measure of revenge for an opening-night loss with a 112-95 triumph over the Los Angeles Lakers in both sides’ NBA Cup opener in San Francisco on Oct 30.

Coming off a 44-point performance in a win at Minnesota, Curry buried eight of his 14 attempts from three-point range as the Warriors overcame a 25-point deficit and a 37-point effort by Luka Doncic.

Curry was heartened by his team’s response after they lost the first period 38-15.

“We had a lot of chatter at the end of the first quarter, how we were supposed to respond and it was kind of cool to see,” said the 38-year-old.

“To flip the score like we did at the half, in the second quarter, and to hold them under 95 after a 38-point first quarter is pretty impressive from everybody.”

The Warriors won the second period also by 38-15 and trailed 63-72 just past the midpoint of the third quarter before dominating the next 10 minutes.

A 33-8, Golden State run began with a 22-8 burst to close the third quarter, with reserves Brandon Williams, Charles Bassey and De’Anthony Melton contributing 13 points.

Leading 85-80 entering the fourth quarter, the Warriors picked up right where they left off, scoring the first 11 points of the period to go ahead by 16. Brandin Podziemski opened the quarter with a two-pointer and a three-pointer, and Curry scored the other six points in the run.

The Lakers, who beat the visiting Warriors 127-105 on Oct 21, got no closer than 12 the rest of the way.

Curry’s season-high eight three-pointers helped the Warriors outscore the Lakers 66-33 from beyond the arc. The two-time Most Valuable Player also dished out six assists.

Podziemski finished with four three-pointers and 21 points, while Melton (16 points) and George Niang (11) made key contributions off the bench as the Warriors won their third straight game after losing their first three of the season.

“I thought our bench was really awesome tonight,” said Lakers coach Steve Kerr. “This was about the bench. Georges and Melt, Brandon, Charles Bassey.

“I mean, all of these guys came off the bench and gave us huge energy and helped get us back in the game.”

Golden State prevailed despite an off night from star rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, who had six points, five turnovers and six fouls. Draymond Green added nine assists and three steals.

Doncic, whose 21 first-quarter points ignited the Lakers’ fast start, connected on six three-pointers en route to his game-high total. He also had seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

The Lakers hurt their own cause with 22 turnovers. With Austin Reaves, who added 21 points, giving the ball away eight times.

Despite a creditable showing, Doncic said he needs to improve further as the Lakers allowed victory to slip from their grasp.

“I don’t know what it’s going to take, obviously reps, just playing these games,” said the 27-year-old Slovenian.

“The Warriors are a good example; they play defence, they shock a lot, so it was a good game for us. Not good because we lost, but it’s gonna take time for sure.

“I really like playing with these guys. Me first. I got to be better. We lose together, we win together.” REUTERS