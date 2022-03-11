Warne's body arrives in Melbourne

MELBOURNE • A private jet flew the body of Australian cricket superstar Shane Warne to his hometown of Melbourne yesterday, six days after his death at the age of 52 provoked shock and grief around the world.

Carrying the cricketing great's coffin wrapped in an Australian flag, a chartered Dassault Falcon 7X jet landed in the evening at Essendon Fields Airport after an eight-hour flight from Bangkok.

Warne, adored by fans as the "king of spin" who bamboozled opposing batters, will be honoured with a state memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where his statue stands, on March 30, with tickets open to the public.

His family are reportedly organising a separate private memorial.

The sporting legend's body was found last Friday at a luxury resort villa on the Thai island of Koh Samui. He was rushed to the hospital but, despite medical efforts, could not be revived.

An autopsy on Monday confirmed he had died of natural causes after initial reports of a heart attack. Thai police reported Warne's father said the player had been suffering "chest pains" and had planned to return home for a medical check-up after the trip.

The state memorial will be a tribute to a larger-than-life man who had been a reference point in his home country for the past 30 years, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced.

"There's nowhere in the world more appropriate to farewell Warnie than the 'G'," he said.

From his 1992 Test debut against India to his incisive commentary, Warne had been one of Australia's biggest sporting celebrities across three decades.

Credited with reviving the art of leg spin, the bowler was part of a dominant Australian Test team in the 1990s and 2000s, and helped his country win the 1999 limited-overs World Cup.

Warne "didn't just inspire a cricketing generation - he defined it", said a statement by the Victoria state government.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also called him of the country's "greatest characters".

Warne's family have since released messages expressing their love and grief. "To find words to adequately express our sadness is an impossible task for us and looking to a future without Shane is inconceivable," parents Keith and Brigitte Warne said.

"I miss you so much already," said daughter Summer. "I wish I could've hugged you tighter in what I didn't know were my final moments with you. I wish I could've told you that everything was going to be okay and hold your hand."

Son Jackson also reminisced about playing golf and poker, and watching Australian Rules football while eating pizza with someone that was not just his father but also his best friend.

