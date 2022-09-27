Warming up to Tuscan Winter's chances

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(4) GLOBAL APPROACH has been threatening. The gelding has drawn well and the track suits.

(3) FUTUREWOLFF was runner-up in his last two starts. He is bred for extra ground.

(1) TRIDENT KING is racing in new surroundings after a layoff. He is giving weight to all but has done his best work on the Poly.

(2) CAPTAIN THRONE and (6) GREENLIGHTFORGO are looking to improve.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(1) SMELTING is a trier but cannot be trusted.

She finished ahead of (2) TRIED AND TRUE, (6) SKY VELOCITY and (4) GAETANA at this track last time.

(5) GREEN BUBBLES looks to have the most scope for improvement and gets the nod.

(7) VOSHAARNOOI finished ahead of the fancied (8) HERTZOGGIE last time. Chance.

(3) SOUTHERN STYLE is not out of it.

RACE 3 (2,600M)

(1) FLYING FIRST CLASS is as honest as they come. The mare should contest the finish.

But (2) ZAZU is receiving 4kg from her and should be right there on collateral form. The remaining five runners are capable of getting into the tierce.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(5) BATIK is improving and could open his winning account.

(1) SILK GARDEN has not finished far behind and should not be far off again.

(3) SASSY is doing better and is a must for the tierce.

Look for more improvement from (6) UNAPOLOGETIC. She is ready for a big run.

(2) PINKY LEVINE is coming off a break and could just need it. But do not leave her out altogether.

(4) STREET'S AHEAD can go well.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(1) CLAP OF THUNDER finished way behind (2) LORD OF LIGHT last time but was interfered. Before that, Lord Of Light finished just over a 1/2 length behind Clap Of Thunder but is 1.5kg worse off. It could get close.

(3) THE INKOSANA is a chance after finishing two lengths ahead of Clap Of Thunder. But he pulled up blowing in his last two runs.

(4) MR BODACIOUS needed his last run badly and could have a say.

(5) PRIME EXAMPLE could get into the mix.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(3) PATON'S TEARS tends to give his rivals a head start but usually finishes off strongly. She was about 11/2 lengths in front of (1) CRIMSON PRINCESS last time but is 1kg worse off.

(4) LILIANA (1/2kg worse off) finished 11/2 lengths ahead of Paton's Tears after having needed the outing. She should be right there.

(5) GILDED BUTTERFLY is another with a chance. She must be included in all the exotic bets.

(6) CODE ZERO finished blowing last time and could feature with that run under the belt.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) TUSCAN WINTER is a top sort and will give his rivals a run for the money.

(9) ANFIELDS ROCKET has a tremendous turn of foot. With 8kg less to shoulder, he could grab Tuscan Winter.

(7) MATHIS should also get closer to Tuscan Winter on 3kg better terms for about 31/2 lengths difference.

(3) RIDGERUNNER and (6) SPANISH BOY could make the quartet.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) CHYAVANA ran on strongly after a rest. He could double up this track and trip.

(12) POWER RANGER is threatening for his second win and could get it.

Stable companions (4) DROP OF TIME and (11) KALAHARI BLUE won third-up and could fight it out for the top honours again.

(8) MESCAL, (5) INTEGRATE, (9) RED CARPET GIRL and (10) WRITTEN IN STONE are more to consider for the tierce.