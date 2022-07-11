Wardoyo's 1st title 'dream come true'

KUALA LUMPUR • Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo captured the Malaysia Masters yesterday with a sensational upset, after defeating Hong Kong star Angus Ng in straight games for the biggest title of his burgeoning career.

Wardoyo, ranked 45th in the world, outclassed favourite and eighth seed Ng, who was eyeing not only his second Malaysia Masters title after his 2017 win but also the first at Super 500 level.

The 24-year-old Indonesian triumphed over his 28-year-old opponent 22-20, 21-15 in 45 minutes to earn his first Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour title.

In the first game, Wardoyo faced a tense session with Ng, who is ranked 32 places above him. Both players traded point for point until the underdog found the cutting edge when it mattered for the lead.

Ng did well to match Wardoyo in the second game, until his opponent moved up a gear with excellent shot placements in succession for a strong 15-10 advantage.

After that it was home bound for Wardoyo, who sealed the second set with an amazing cross-court flick that left Ng stumped.

The champion, who made it to the main draw only following the withdrawal of several top names including the Danish pair of Viktor Axelsen, the world No. 1, and Anders Antonsen, said the title was a "dream come true".

"I remained focused from start to finish and I think that played a big part. I'm proud of myself, and this victory will be an inspiration for me to aim for more success in the future," he said after taking home a cheque for US$27,000 (S$37,700).

Wardoyo's stock has been on the rise this year after stunning world No. 2 Kento Momota of Japan en route to winning a bronze at the Asian Championships in April.

The women's singles saw South Korea's rising star An Se-young crowned champion after she breezed past China's Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yufei 21-17, 21-5 in a one-sided final.

Wardoyo, Ng and Chen are in the field for the next BWF event, the Singapore Open, which returns after a two-year hiatus owing to Covid-19 and starts tomorrow.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK