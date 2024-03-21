Waratah Nawaqanitawase expects family support in Fiji fortress

SYDNEY - Lautoka has been one of the toughest places to visit for Super Rugby Pacific teams over the last couple of seasons but at least part of the crowd will be cheering for the New South Wales Waratahs when they play Fijian Drua on Saturday.

Winger Mark Nawaqanitawase will be playing his 50th Super Rugby match for the Waratahs and is expecting the Fijian side of his family to turn out in force at Churchill Park for the fixture.

"All the family is super excited and trying to get out there to be able to support us, which will be cool," the Wallabies back told reporters in Sydney on Thursday.

"I think the whole village is trying to get out there. Just hard trying to find some tickets because they've already sold out the whole thing. So yeah, that's going to be pretty special."

The Drua have been all but unbeatable in the matches they have played in Fiji over the last couple seasons, with the Canterbury Crusaders (twice) and Wellington Hurricanes among the teams that have wilted in the island heat.

Nawaqanitawase, whose father hails from the island nation, played for Australia A against Fiji at Churchill Park two years ago and said the atmosphere never failed to fire the home team.

"They obviously love the game over there, it's the number one sport," Nawaqanitawase added.

"So every time Drua team run out, it's packed and the fans go crazy. And you know, the players use that energy on the field. It's going to be a big crowd out there (on Saturday), we'll have a tough day but I'm sure our boys are ready for it."

Nawaqanitawase moves back to the wing after playing at fullback in place of the injured Max Jorgensen in the loss to the Auckland Blues in Sydney last week, a third defeat in four matches so far this season for the Waratahs.

"We haven't started the way we wanted but we're definitely not far off where we want to be," Nawaqanitawase said.

"We are playing some good footy and I hope this week we go out there and prove it."

In the weekend's other matches, the competition-leading Hurricanes will be out to continue their 100% start against the Melbourne Rebels while the Crusaders will be looking for a first win of the season against the Auckland Blues. REUTERS