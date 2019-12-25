Wanted: More home runs after SEA Games Gold

After clinching a historic gold medal at the SEA Games, the national men's softball team are aiming for home runs on a bigger stage.

Singapore Baseball and Softball Association (SBSA) secretary-general Sheng Thong Yin told The Straits Times that the regional champions now want to "improve our ranking on the world stage".

"We wanted to up our level in this area (South-east Asia) and now that we have, we want to go bigger," she added.

The target is for men's softball team, ranked world No. 22 last year, to break into the top 10 by 2024, and to close the gap with top Asian team Japan (No. 3).

Singapore's men's softball team were the sixth highest-ranked Asian side behind Japan, India (16), the Philippines (17), Hong Kong (18) and Indonesia (20).

While Singapore made a breakthrough by competing at the Men's Softball World Championship in Prague in June - a first since 1992 - the team finished 15th out of 16 teams. Japan clinched their second silver medal since 2000 after losing 3-2 to Argentina in the final.

Increasing the talent pool is one of the key areas that the SBSA has identified as it looks to build on its success at the SEA Games, where Singapore beat hosts Philippines 6-1 in the final to win their maiden gold medal.

Softball remains a niche sport in Singapore, with factors such as cost, lack of access to proper playing grounds and the number of players needed (nine per team) limiting its growth.

Only the Schools National B Division girls' competition attracted more than 20 participating schools, which Sheng acknowledged as an area of concern as that is how most of their athletes are exposed to the sport.

CATCH THEM EARLY We are trying to increase involvement in softball and baseball at much earlier stages of a child's development and to keep that involvement steady even outside of school, and for working adults. SHENG THONG YIN, secretary-general of SBSA, on exposing people to the sports at a younger age.

SBSA also wants to expose more people to baseball by rolling out a modified version of the sport known as Baseball5 by the second quarter of next year.

The five-a-side version requires a smaller playing area - the size of a futsal court - and minimal equipment, making it more accessible to beginners.

While softball is more commonly played here than baseball, the latter helps players develop fundamental skills for both sports.

Both are similar but certain aspects, such as the number of innings - softball has seven while baseball has nine - and pitching methods, differ. The type of ball and bat used and distance between bases are also different.

Sheng said: "We are trying to increase involvement in softball and baseball at much earlier stages of a child's development and to keep that involvement steady even outside of school, and for working adults."

The SBSA will also get a new home next to the Jurong East Stadium next August after they were displaced from their Kallang training base early last year. The field will have two diamonds suitable for softball and baseball and allows the hosting of regional tournaments.

The move to focus on youth, which began in 2011 when SBSA introduced age-group teams from Under-16 to Masters (above 35), has been key to their success this year, said national men's softball head coach Diamond So.

"In the past, there weren't many tournaments, games or even training for the younger players. There was no proper progression plan for youth development," said the 42-year-old.

What is Baseball5?

Unveiled by the World Baseball Softball Confederation last year, Baseball5 is a variation of the sport designed to appeal to the youth. The new street discipline requires five players per team instead of nine players for baseball and softball. It is played over five innings unlike softball (seven) and baseball (nine). Minimal equipment is required as a rubber ball is used and hands, instead of bats, are used for hitting. Any playing surface can be used and the area for Baseball5 is smaller than that of a softball or baseball pitch.

"With the age groups, we wanted to get one group of players consistently playing until they are adults and to go for major tournaments."

With the U-18 squad having qualified for next February's U-18 men's softball World Cup in New Zealand, he is confident the sport's future is bright.

But the youth development must be complemented by a pipeline of quality coaches, added So. To that end, the association plans to send several coaches for training stints with the World Baseball and Softball Confederation.

Ultimately, Sheng hopes their SEA Games success will give the sport a huge boost.

She added: "The increased recognition will also allow us to approach more sponsors to help us develop the infrastructure and officials needed to grow the sports, and fund the teams as they train and compete overseas."