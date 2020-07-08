Wallace hits back at Trump

LOS ANGELES • Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in Nascar, accused Mr Donald Trump on Monday of stirring up "hate" after the US President demanded he apologise for protests launched over a noose found hanging in his garage stall.

The pull-rope sparked outrage as a noose is widely seen as a symbol of lynchings in the deep South - but the Federal Bureau of Investigation concluded it was not the result of a hate crime.

Fellow Nascar drivers staged a demonstration against bigotry, but the probe discovered the rope had been hanging in the stall months before the June 23 race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

The competition, which is popular with conservative Americans, banned the use of the Confederate flag at its races - a ruling Mr Trump has vehemently opposed.

He tweeted on Monday: "Has Bubba Wallace apologised to all of those great Nascar drivers and officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, and were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another hoax? That and flag decision has caused lowest ratings ever."

Wallace responded with an uplifting message "to the next generation", before issuing a denunciation of the American leader.

However, the 26-year-old encouraged his fans to embrace "love over hate every day... even when it's hate from the POTUS".

Nascar also backed him, saying: "We're proud to have Bubba Wallace in the family and we commend his courage and leadership.

"Nascar continues to stand tall with Bubba, our competitors and everyone who makes our sport welcoming and inclusive for all racing fans."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE