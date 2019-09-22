Wallabies relieved to survive Fiji test

SAPPORO • Australia were rattled by a fast-starting Fiji but avoided the first big upset of the Rugby World Cup when they rallied from nine points down just after the break to win 39-21 yesterday.

Coach Michael Cheika said the bonus point, awarded for four or more tries, was a positive to build on for next Sunday's potential Pool D-winning clash with Wales.

"We got tested," he said. "They came out with some real aggression and we didn't get into our rhythm or flow. Once we got back to basics it was a good contest."

The two-time world champions trailed 8-0, 14-7, and 21-12 after a 50m breakaway by centre Waisea Nayacalevu at the Sapporo Dome.

Australia, who have lost only two pool games in eight Cups, failed to get a hold on the elusive running game of the fired-up Fijians, who have not beaten them for 65 years.

They were forced to abandon a wide game plan for controlled possession, with Will Genia at the heart of the change of momentum.

The replacement scrum-half drove the pack and used his tactical kicking to force Fiji back into their half as the forwards seized control with two Tolu Latu tries off rolling mauls in the space of five minutes.

They ultimately put 27 unanswered points past the Fijians in the last half-hour, with Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete also going over to seal the game with six tries.

They will face Six Nations champions Wales in a game that will likely determine the outcome of the pool, The winners will probably avoid England, who are expected to win Pool C, in the quarter-finals.

"I think (the bonus point) is pretty positive in terms of the context of the next game," said Cheika.

In Pool C, France dominated the first half and just about held on in the second to edge out Argentina 23-21 in a thrilling clash at Tokyo Stadium.

ASSOCIATED PRESS, REUTERS