Wallabies centre Foketi in hospital after training injury

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool C - Australia v Portugal - Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, France - October 1, 2023 Australia's Lalakai Foketi in action with Portugal's Thibault de Freitas REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo
Updated
Feb 22, 2024, 03:01 PM
Published
Feb 22, 2024, 03:00 PM

SYDNEY - Wallabies centre Lalakai Foketi was taken to hospital on Thursday after injuring his neck in training in a blow to the New South Wales Waratahs on the eve of the new Super Rugby Pacific season.

The 29-year-old, who played in Australia's ill-fated campaign at last year's World Cup, received lengthy treatment by medical staff at the team's training ground before being taken to a Sydney hospital by ambulance.

"The club is awaiting the results from the scans and Foketi's family are with him in hospital," the Waratahs said in a statement.

Foketi had been named at inside centre in the Waratahs' starting side for their season-opener against the Queensland Reds at Brisbane's Lang Park on Saturday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top