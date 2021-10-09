Walker's Judgement

Certain quarters feel that it is a quick seven-day back-up for Sacred Judgement in the penultimate race at Kranji today.

But the six-year-old's trainer, Mark Walker, reckons that "winning form is good form", so it is worth a go at the $70,000 Class 3 race over 1,400m.

His charge made it four in a row in Class 4 last Saturday.

"Got to ride the wave. He's pulled up good and is bright as a button - and that race suits him," said the three-time champion.

"There is a Class 3 over 1,200m on Polytrack next Saturday, but he doesn't like the Poly. There is also a Class 3 race over 1,800m that day, but I didn't want him to run over that trip yet."

But Walker conceded that he has entered Sacred Judgement for the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m on Nov 14. After all, the early nominations are free.

"I don't see why he won't get 2,000m. He's got a bit stronger now," he said. " I just put his name up first, just like I've also entered horses like Time Lord and Axel."