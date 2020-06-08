Walk with Reds fans to raise $300k

Ahead of the English Premier League restart on June 17, Liverpool supporters have banded together to ensure the underprivileged in Singapore will not walk alone during this coronavirus pandemic.

Launched by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin last Friday, the Community Chest You'll Never Walk Alone campaign runs till National Day on Aug 9.

It aims to raise at least $300,000 to support more than 80 social service agencies in their critical programmes.

He said: "The song You'll Never Walk Alone has become an anthem of solidarity for many because of the Covid-19 situation. The lyrics are inspiring and an evergreen message of hope and call for unity.

"With this fund-raising campaign, I hope to encourage everyone to keep supporting one another, particularly the vulnerable groups in our community. Caring for the disadvantaged should never cease, regardless of the circumstances."

Those who wish to donate can do so via its main Give.asia page (give.asia/campaign/ynwabycomchest) or those of its partners including Mr Tan, the Parliament football team, Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC), the Official Liverpool Supporters Club, AXA, and local businessman Tan Chin Hwee.

To boost its efforts, there will also be a silent auction of Liverpool memorabilia and collector's items (form.gov.sg/#!/5ec4a580e2b0a800115a8787).

These include a pair of Nike iD Free Trainer 5.0 custom sneakers donated by charity initiative In My Shoes, which is co-founded by former national sprinter Dipna Lim-Prasad and Deloitte South-east Asia's sports business group leader James Walton.

The shoes were previously worn by SNOC president Tan during Singapore's 50th National Day celebrations, SEA Games 2015 and the Rio Olympic Games in 2016.

Other items include football jerseys autographed by past and present Liverpool players, as well those signed by former Singapore internationals, a Hautlence watch previously worn by Liverpool CEO Peter Moore, and a model of a Singapore Armed Forces tank assembled and painted by Mr Tan.

Community Chest chairman Phillip Tan said: "While we have seen an increase in donations to Covid-19-related initiatives, there remains a critical need for Community Chest to raise funds for our supported social service agencies and their programmes each year."

He added that the funds raised by this initiative would "go a long way in ensuring that vulnerable groups in our community will continue to be taken care of."

Official Liverpool FC Supporters Club Singapore East chairman Tauhid Munawar said that the campaign is not limited to Liverpool fans.

Rasuul Mahfuzh, president of the Official Liverpool Supporters Club (Singapore), added: "Together with Community Chest, we hope to reach out to everyone to give with an open heart and support our fellow Singaporeans to ride past the storm together. Every dollar raised will go a long way in ensuring no one walks alone."