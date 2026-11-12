Wales rest winger Adams for New Zealand Nations Championship clash

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Nov 12 - Wales have made four changes to their side for the Nations Championship fixture against New Zealand on Saturday, including winger Gabriel Hamer-Webb winning a second cap in place of Josh Adams.

• Adams scored two tries in the 28-21 victory over Japan last weekend, but is rested with Hamer-Webb making up a back three that also includes Louis Rees-Zammit and New Zealand-born fullback Blair Murray.

• Sam Costelow continues at flyhalf alongside Tomos Williams at scrumhalf, with Max Llewellyn and Eddie James the centre pairing.

• James Botham is named in the number six jersey in a back row alongside Jac Morgan and number eight Taine Basham, who replaces the injured Aaron Wainwright.

• Dafydd Jenkins and Adam Beard are in the second row, while captain and hooker Dewi Lake has props Nicky Smith and Archie Griffin either side of him.

• “We have to go up another level this weekend and be more ruthless,” Wales coach Steve Tandy said. “We have one of the best teams in the world coming. We want to be better and put in an 80-minute performance.”

Team: 15-Blair Murray, 14-Louis Rees-Zammit, 13-Eddie James, 12-Max Llewellyn, 11-Gabriel Hamer-Webb, 10-Sam Costelow, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Taine Basham, 7-Jac Morgan, 6-James Botham, 5-Adam Beard, 4-Dafydd Jenkins, 3-Archie Griffin, 2-Dewi Lake (captain), 1-Nicky Smith

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Gareth Thomas, Dillon Lewis, Ben Carter, Taine Plumtree, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Dan Edwards, Louie Hennessey. REUTERS