Wales name uncapped trio in November's Nations Championship squad

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Oct 20 - Wales have named uncapped trio Rhys Barratt, Aneurin Owen and Che Hope in their 39-player squad for November's home Nations Championship fixtures, while there are also recalls for Taine Basham, Seb Davies and Rio Dyer.

Wales face Japan on November 7, before fixtures against New Zealand and Australia on consecutive weekends after that.

• Prop Barratt, centre Owen and scrumhalf Hope have all been called up and could earn a first cap as coach Steve Tandy looks at his options ahead of next year's Six Nations Championship.

• Tandy has left out experienced loose forwards Taulupe Faletau and Tommy Reffell, as well as centre Macs Page.

• The return of Basham, Davies and Dyer adds experience to the group, which is otherwise much the same as the one that did duty in July's Nations Championship fixtures.

• Wales beat Fiji but lost to Argentina and South Africa in their three games in the competition so far.

• Forwards: Rhys Barratt, Taine Basham, Adam Beard, Liam Belcher, James Botham, Rhys Carre, Ben Carter, Ryan Elias, Seb Davies, Tomas Francis, Archie Griffin, Kane James, Dafydd Jenkins, Dewi Lake, Dillon Lewis, Alex Mann, Jac Morgan, Taine Plumtree, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Aaron Wainwright, Teddy Williams.

• Backs: Josh Adams, Sam Costelow, Rio Dyer, Dan Edwards, Gabriel Hamer-Webb, Joe Hawkins, Louie Hennessey, Che Hope, Eddie James, Max Llewellyn, Ellis Mee, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Blair Murray, Aneurin Owen, Louis Rees-Zammit, Tom Rogers, Tomos Williams. REUTERS