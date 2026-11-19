Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Rugby Union - Nations Championship - Wales v New Zealand - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 14, 2026 Wales head coach Steve Tandy before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Nov 19 - Wales coach Steve Tandy has made four changes to his starting XV, including the return of winger Josh Adams and No. 8 Aaron Wainwright, for the Nations Championship test against Australia in Cardiff on Saturday.

• Wales produced a shock 35-28 victory over New Zealand last weekend, one of their best-ever results, but Tandy has still chosen to rotate his players

• Adams returns in place of Gabriel Hamer-Webb, while Wainwright takes over from Taine Basham

• The other two changes are also in the pack as flanker Alex Mann returns in place of last weekend’s man of the match James Botham - and Ben Carter comes in for Adam Beard in the second row

• There are also two changes on the bench as Kane James takes the place of Carter and Joe Hawkins replaces flyhalf Dan Edwards

• Wales are fifth in the Northern Hemisphere table, but only five points behind second-placed England, though realistically the highest they could climb is fourth

Team: 15-Blair Murray, 14-Louis Rees-Zammit, 13-Eddie James, 12-Max Llewellyn, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Sam Costelow, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Aaron Wainwright, 7-Jac Morgan, 6-Alex Mann, 5-Ben Carter, 4-Dafydd Jenkins, 3-Archie Griffin, 2-Dewi Lake (captain), 1-Nicky Smith

Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Gareth Thomas, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Taine Plumtree, 20-Kane James, 21-Reuben Morgan-Williams, 22-Joe Hawkins, 23-Louie Hennessey. REUTERS