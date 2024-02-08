Wales have no trepidation ahead of Twickenham showdown

Wales go to London's Twickenham stadium for their Six Nations clash against England on Saturday holding no fear after their second half display against Scotland and boosted by the return of the experienced George North at centre, coach Warren Gatland said.

Wales trailed the Scots 27-0 early in the second half of Saturday’s tournament opener in Cardiff but rallied to score 26 unanswered points in a scintillating display that brought them to the brink of one of the great Six Nations comebacks.

"For us, building off last week’s performance (is what is important). It’s a stadium that I have loved going to, with (English club) Wasps and Wales," Gatland said.

"For me, it doesn’t hold any trepidation. For us, it’s about starting well and stopping the crowd singing Swing Low," he added, referring to English fans' anthem.

"We need to reduce the amount of turnovers. The second half was reflective of how we played against Australia in the World Cup, with a 10 or 11 per cent turnover rate. We worked hard this week in trying to rectify these things."

North will partner Nick Tompkins at centre having missed the Scotland game through injury. With 121 international caps to his name, he is a calm old head among what is otherwise a young and inexperienced squad.

"I thought his form in the World Cup was excellent," Gatland said. "We were very happy with that combination and bringing that experience in.

"What he brings to the squad is a voice and calmness. The group really respect him. I think he’s got a few more years left in him as well. I hope that combination with Nick can flourish."

They will be outside of flyhalf Ioan Lloyd, who starts for the first time in the number 10 jersey at test level in place of the injured Sam Costelow.

"He’s (Lloyd) still learning the position. He’s working hard on his kicking game with Neil Jenkins. That’s an area of improvement," Gatland said.

"He’s a quality runner. It’s about nailing down a couple of positions. We’re not trying to put him under any pressure.

"There’s a lot less space as a running threat at Test level. His game management is important. He’s still very young in terms of experience." REUTERS