Wales forced into late change to team for France clash

Wales have been forced into a late change to their starting line-up for Sunday's Six Nations Championship clash with France in Cardiff after hooker Ryan Elias was withdrawn with hamstring tightness and replaced by Elliot Dee.

Dee will earn his 50th international cap with uncapped Evan Lloyd brought onto the bench in his place to possibly to earn his first.

The match at the Principality Stadium kicks off at 1500 GMT.

Warren Gatland’s Wales have been defeated in all three games of this year's Six Nations so far and have lost their last five in a row against France. REUTERS