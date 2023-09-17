Wales forced into late change against Portugal

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool C - Wales v Portugal - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 16, 2023 Wales' Mason Grady in action REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool C - Wales v Portugal - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 16, 2023 Wales' Tomos Williams in action REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool C - Wales v Portugal - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 16, 2023 Portugal's Nicolas Martins in action with Wales' Christ Tshiunza during a lineout REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool C - Wales v Portugal - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 16, 2023 Wales' Louis Rees-zammit celebrates scoring their first try REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool C - Wales v Portugal - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 16, 2023 Wales' Nicky Smith and teammates during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
NICE, France - Wales were forced into a late change minutes before kick-off of their Rugby Word Cup Pool C fixture against Portugal in Nice on Saturday as Jac Morgan came into the side for Tommy Reffell, who appeared to be injured in the warm-ups.

No official reason was forthcoming for the change, but coach Warren Gatland has parachuted his co-captain straight into the matchday 23 and left his replacement loose-forward Taine Basham on the bench.

Wales are seeking back-to-back wins after a tense 32-26 victory over Fiji in their pool opener. This is the first match of the tournament for Portugal, who are returning to the World Cup after a 16-year absence.

Updated Wales team: 15. Leigh Halfpenny, 14. Louis Rees Zammit, 13. Mason Grady, 12. Johnny William, 11. Rio Dyer, 10. Gareth Anscombe, 9. Tomos Williams, 1. Nicky Smith, 2. Dewi Lake, 3. Dillon Lewis, 4. Christ Tshiunza, 5. Dafydd Jenkins, 6. Dan Lydiate, 7. Jac Morgan, 8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: 16. Ryan Elias, 17. Corey Domachowski, 18. Tomas Francis, 19. Adam Beard, 20. Taine Basham, 21. Gareth Davies, 22. Sam Costelow, 23. Josh Adams. REUTERS

