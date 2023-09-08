Wales enter uncharted territory - a no-Jones zone

Updated
31 sec ago
Published
34 sec ago

BORDEAUX, France - A rejuvenated Wales side head into their opening rugby World Cup clash against Fiji in Bordeaux on Sunday full of optimism and experience, but shorn of one key component that has accompanied every previous foray at the tournament - a player named Jones.

Since the retirement of 158-cap veteran Alun Wyn Jones on the eve of the tournament, the writing has been on the wall for the chances of the common Welsh surname appearing at this World Cup, as it has done in every previous squad.

From the selection of Robert Jones at scrumhalf in the inaugural 1987 tournament through to a 2019 contingent featuring both Wyn Jones and Alun Wyn Jones, the name has done Wales proud but the Fiji game marks a new era. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top