Wales enter uncharted territory - a no-Jones zone

BORDEAUX, France - A rejuvenated Wales side head into their opening rugby World Cup clash against Fiji in Bordeaux on Sunday full of optimism and experience, but shorn of one key component that has accompanied every previous foray at the tournament - a player named Jones.

Since the retirement of 158-cap veteran Alun Wyn Jones on the eve of the tournament, the writing has been on the wall for the chances of the common Welsh surname appearing at this World Cup, as it has done in every previous squad.

From the selection of Robert Jones at scrumhalf in the inaugural 1987 tournament through to a 2019 contingent featuring both Wyn Jones and Alun Wyn Jones, the name has done Wales proud but the Fiji game marks a new era. REUTERS