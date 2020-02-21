Wales captain Jones accuses France of cheating

LONDON • Grand Slam-chasing France will go in search of their first Six Nations win in Cardiff for a decade with Welsh accusations that they are "cheats" ringing in their ears when the championship resumes this weekend.

Wales captain Wyn Jones has upped the ante ahead of tomorrow's Test match by accusing the French of illegal tactics at the scrum.

"They'll be a big pack, but probably ill-disciplined with that, especially at scrum time," said the prop. "We know they will hit and chase and cheat."

His blatant attempt to "paint a picture" for referee Matt Carley does at least suggest France, who enjoyed home wins over World Cup finalists England and Italy in the opening two rounds, are worth the beating again.

Les Bleus, bidding for a first Grand Slam in 10 years, have lost their last three matches against Six Nations champions Wales.

They were on course to beat them in a World Cup quarter-final in Japan last year until Sebastien Vahaamahina's red card proved pivotal in an eventual 20-19 loss.

Their latest meeting has also been given added spice by the fact former Wales defence guru Shaun Edwards is now a member of France's backroom staff.

"We know what to expect at the Principality Stadium," said France No. 8 Gregory Alldritt. "We know if we play just 50-60 minutes in Wales, it's not the thing to do."

Ireland, like France, remain on course for a Grand Slam after downing Scotland and Wales in Dublin.

But in a tournament where away wins are often hard to come by, the Irish have to travel to London to face England at Twickenham on Sunday.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell is in the odd position of knowing the visitors' chances will be boosted if his son Owen, who is not only the England captain but their first-choice goal-kicker, has a bad match.

Both Farrells have, however, insisted it is business as usual, with George Ford pointing out that his Red Rose teammates are still smarting from a 24-15 loss at Twickenham in 2018 that saw the Irish win the Grand Slam.

"We remember two years ago," said the England fly-half. "With Andy being primarily a defence coach, we understand they are going to be hard to break down from an attack point of view."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE