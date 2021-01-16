Waiting game pays off for Chou at Thai Open

BANGKOK • Men's badminton world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen marched into the semi-finals of the Yonex Thailand Open yesterday, defeating younger opponent Lee Zii Jia 21-17, 21-15 after rallying from behind.

The Chinese Taipei shuttler credited his calm and focus in securing the victory after briefly falling behind against 22-year-old Lee of Malaysia.

"I think I had more patience against him and I won most of the long rallies," the 31-year-old Chou said. "He wanted to attack (too much) and maybe he lost some focus."

The second-seeded Chou will go head to head in the semi-finals today with Angus Ng, ranked eighth in the world, after the Hong Kong player handily defeated his teammate Lee Cheuk Yiu 21-17, 21-12.

The other semi-final will see Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, who defeated Denmark's Rasmus Gemke 21-14, 19-21, 21-5, up against Viktor Axelsen.

The world No. 4 Dane beat Indonesian Jonatan Christie 21-14, 21-5.

In the women's draw, world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei beat Canada's Michelle Li 21-11, 21-13.

She will face Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, who beat Thai Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-13, 21-18.

The other semi-final will be contested between Korea's An Se-young and Spain's Olympic champion Carolina Marin, who posted wins over Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon and Supanida Katethong.

The Thailand Open is the first of three consecutive tournaments held in Bangkok, culminating in the World Tour Finals from Jan 27.

The players flew in a week before the start for quarantine and testing and are competing behind closed doors as a virus precaution.

On Wednesday, a German coach tested positive for the virus but his players were allowed to continue competing.

The test result, however, prompted Hong Kong mixed doubles players Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet to pull out of their next match against their German opponents due to virus fears.

The Badminton World Federation said they respected the Hong Kong's team decision but defended letting the Germans continue, saying all players had tested negative.

