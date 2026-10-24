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Sporting Life

Wait, watch, sulk, swear: There’s nothing like a new season in sport

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Already we’re waiting for next April when Shanti Pereira begins her new season on the track.

Already we’re waiting for next April when Shanti Pereira begins her new season on the track.

PHOTO: NEO SHEN YUN

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Rohit Brijnath

Roger Hornsby, a baseball star a century ago, once perfectly articulated how the sports fan sees the world. In winter, he mourned, “I stare out the window and wait for spring”. It was when baseball resumed and life returned to a familiar sound and a bearable rhythm.

In different seasons, leaves fall, days lengthen and the rain sweeps in. It’s the sort of change sport understands. Life here, too, is broken into divisions of time, often known as pre-season, post-season, off-season and regular season, and we’re never the same as we journey through them. There’s life readying for football season and life during it. A world waiting for NBA rosters to be filled and then the shouting at the first basket.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.