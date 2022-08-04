Wait for a loud showing from Clap Of Thunder

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) I'M IN LOVE was not disgraced in her first run in new surroundings after a long break and will come on in heaps. (5) SKYFULL has performed well over the 1,600m trip and will have the run of the race from a favourable draw. (6) ROSSLYNE is on the up and should be right there. (9) MISS TANGO is another improving with racing and she could get into the picture. Others could make the quartet.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) CLAP OF THUNDER has been runner-up in his last three starts and should get it right here, however, he has two serious opponents in (7) ATTICUS FINCH, who did well on debut with that form being franked, as well as (8) CENTRAL CITY, who has a definite Trifecta chance. Keep a look out for improvement from (10) SKY JET and respect money for newcomer (9) ROYAL RAPHAEL, who sports blinkers.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(5) FEATHER BOA is improving with racing and gets a sex allowance from the males. She meets a decent field but could have too much left in the tank at the business end. (2) RAFFLES finished just ahead of (4) THYMETOSHINE (0.5kg better) at Greyville last time and could confirm. (1) TOTAL PROTECTION has some potential and must go into those quartet bets. (3) MERIDIUS could be the yard's elect judged on riding engagements.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(2) I AM REGAL will enjoy going around the turn again and must be respected. But this is a difficult race. (3) IPSO FACTO and (6) LADY OF POWER won at the second time of asking and have plenty of room for improvement. (4) CAPTAIN PEG was quietly fancied when flashing up late on debut and will enjoy the extra. (5) TABBY KAT appears held by Ipso Facto but could place. (1) TIME FOR GLORY pulled up lame when not far off in the Golden Slipper.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) BOLD RANSOM, (2) GODSWOOD, (3) KWITE A TRIP and (5) WINTER STORIES are all from the same yard and they should dominate proceedings. If the last mentioned finds true form, he could prove superior. (8) NAARAH races off a handy weight and could upset the four stablemates. (7) INVIDIA, (9) BARD OF AVON and (6) BELLA CHICA could get into the mix, while (4) MIND READER could just need it.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) SPIELBERG won at the second time of asking but gives weight to all. He is sure to come on in heaps and meets a field that appears moderate and inconsistent. (4) PHINDA MZALA and stable companion (2) WHO'S THAT STAR are the only runners who could trouble him. (5) SCOTTADITO, (6) BEVOETERD and (8) TRUE BRIT are all from the same yard and all will be looking for quartet money.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

On collateral form (6) ROMEO'S MAGIC could have the measure of (1) JAIMALA (carries a hefty 62kg) but honest (2) ELUSIVE SWANN should be right on top of them. (4) BRENDEN JAMES must be treated with respect. He is maturing only now and could enjoy the extra. (3) AFRAAD could prefer further but could make the frame. (7) LESHAWES won last week and could place.

RACE 8(1,600M)

(5) HUMBLE TUNE was narrowly beaten in his last two starts and could get his just reward but honest (4) MCEBISI should be right on top of him. They could renew rivalry and contest the finish again. (1) DAWN OF A NEW ERA is improving again and should not be far behind. (3) LEGISLATE'S DANCE won on debut in new surroundings and could go in again. He beat (6) JUST A MEMORY by 1.7 lengths but the latter is 1kg better off. (8) QUATTRO PASSI and (2) GOLDEN TUNE could get into the mix.