Waikuku all set for HK Derby

RACE 1 (1,200M)

3 Speedy Dragon is already a two-time winner across his career and a third win would not surprise.

2 Mr Croissant was an excellent trial winner before his debut second behind Prince Of Gems.

13 Loriz is drawn (5) to lead and can make his own luck, especially with Matthew Poon's claim.

8 Flying Victory has impressed in all three trials and looks forward to feature in the finish on debut.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

4 Dan Control's latest trial performance suggests that he is a live chance to win on debut.

10 Aerohappiness has crafted a consistent record (7: 1-2-2). He was slow out last start, but in the straight, he rocketed home to finish third.

2 Ka Ying Legend hasn't started any shorter than a 12-1 this season and, although he failed to fire a shot last start, his best form is up to this. Worth consideration.

12 Looking Good, if ridden cold, can get a chance to turn his form around with a light weight.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

6 Trust Me was a fast-finishing second at 227-1 behind Sunshine Universe last start. If he can hold his form, he should get off the mark.

4 Meridian Genius has shown enough natural talent to suggest that his last-start fourth is worth forgiving. He's also a much better 1,200m horse.

14 Multimax is a seven-time winner from 64 starts. He's placed in his last two starts and has the draw (4) in his favour and lead early.

9 Supreme Plus is on debut for Frankie Lor. He'll be worth keeping safe.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

14 Dashing Dart is capable of returning another win in Class 4, especially with only 116lb (52.7kg) on his back.

7 Empire Star is winless from 22 starts but this could all change tomorrow.

1 Romantic Chef will need to overcome the wide draw (13) and the 133lb on his back, but he's race-fit and has claims.

13 Management Star won well last start in Class 5 under Vincent Ho. He has the ability to lead from the inner-most draw.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

1 Chairman Lo will get a soft run under Joao Moreira from the inside draw (2), which should leave him with little excuses.

6 Craig's Star has placed second in his last two starts. He's a talent on the rise and is capable of winning.

4 Voyage Star led and won well last start in his fourth race appearance. He'll make his own luck in the lead for Silvestre de Sousa.

9 Flame Lily is worth consideration.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

2 Good Omen welcomed a drop to Class 3 racing last start by finishing fourth, beaten a length. He'll be much improved with that performance under his belt.

1 Heavenly Thought, a Group 1 place-getter in Australia, is expected to improve stepping up to 2,000m from 1,800m. 7 Vincy finished third behind Tianchi Monster in his latest outing. He can run another bold race.

14 Dynamic Eagle finished an eye-catching fourth in his latest. He'll finish fast under Vincent Ho.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

5 Full Of Beauty is 4/4 in his short career. He's displayed an electrifying turn of foot in each of his wins and is capable of winning again.

4 Flat Heaven closed impressively for an eye-catching win last start over 1,200m at Happy Valley. He should be suited by the spacious Sha Tin track.

1 Ugly Warrior is a five-time winner on the dirt. He's the likely pacesetter from the inside draw (6) with Victor Wong's 7lb claim.

7 Lean Perfection the best of the rest.

RACE 8 (2,000M) G1 HONG KONG DERBY

1 Waikuku, a winner of his last four starts, is shaping up as the hardest to beat. He's one of four runners from the John Size yard. But, of his quartet, he is clearly the leading chance, especially with Joao Moreira aboard. He appears to have recovered from his sore foot problem. Size advised the stewards that he was satisfied with horse's work on Thursday morning and that he had pulled up sound afterwards. He has the ability to overcome the wide draw and win.

2 Dark Dream is one of three from the Frankie Lor stable, who in 2018 won the Group 1 Queensland Derby over 2,200m. Since arriving in Hong Kong, he has hit the ground running across his four starts, which include a win at Class 2 level over 2,000m. He hasn't raced for a month, but as a Group 1 winner, he commands plenty respect.

6 Helene Leadingstar is another who is already a Derby winner, having won the Group 1 South Australian Derby over 2,500m when he was previously known as Leicester. Since arriving in Hong Kong, he has been put through his paces nicely as he builds towards the HK Derby. He's yet to step up to 2,000m in Hong Kong, but he should relish it and will be in the finish.

13 Tianchi Monster is a winner of his last two starts . At his latest, he won well in Class 3. He's a chance to sneak into the placings for Australian jockey Craig Williams, who is no stranger to Group 1 success in Hong Kong, having won the 2011 HK Vase with Dunaden.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

9 Happy Force is a winner of three of his last four starts and his bold, front-running style of racing should ensure that he is hard to beat again.

10 Invincible Missile won on debut for trainer Chris So and, since then, has recorded a third placing from two runs. He's sure to be around the mark.

11 Super Star is a two-time winner from four starts. He'll need to handle the class rise, but he's taken a liking to 1,400m and a second win in as many starts would not surprise.

8 Planet Star has found his rhythm and he can't be overlooked.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

10 Tornado Twist brought up the hat-trick two starts ago. However, the streak ended at Happy Valley, after he was slow out which cost him the race. His three wins before that came at Sha Tin and he looks well-placed to add a fourth win to that tally tomorrow.

8 King Opie was overrun late in his Class 2 debut, but he'll improve with that run under his belt. He won first up this season and, since then, his rating has gone from 54 to 83, a figure that could rise again tomorrow.

4 Mongolian King has been thereabouts all season without winning. He flew home in his latest to finish a narrow second and, if gets a tempo to suit, he should be flashing home late. The only two wins of his career have come at Sha Tin over 1,400m and another wouldn't surprise.

3 Solar Patch was outclassed last start over 1,800m, but he should be much improved dropping back to 1,400m. His first-up run this season saw him finish second. If he finds that form, he is a place chance for Zac Purton.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club