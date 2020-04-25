Wada wants answers on Sun

SHANGHAI • The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) yesterday demanded answers, after reports emerged that Chinese swimming star Sun Yang was called up for national training this month for the Tokyo Olympics in an apparent breach of his doping ban.

The latest incident in the colourful career of the three-time Olympic champion comes two months after he was given an eight-year ban by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for refusing to provide a doping sample.

Unless he is successful with an appeal, the 28-year-old will not be eligible to compete at the postponed Tokyo Games and his career is effectively over.

However, Chinese media said on Thursday that Sun had been called up for a training camp from April 1 to June 30 in his home province Zhejiang.

Also published was a notice showing Sun's name in the list of swimmers who are preparing for the Olympics, which have been moved to next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Subsequently, the Chinese Swimming Association said in a short statement that the 1,500m freestyle world record-holder is "still serving (his) suspension. The previous notice is invalid".

But that may not satisfy Wada, who declared in a brief statement yesterday: "We are following up with the relevant authorities to establish the facts in this matter."

Sun has kept a low profile since he was banned.

It was his second doping violation, having been suspended for three months in 2014 for taking a banned substance.

He said in the aftermath of CAS' ruling on Feb 28 that he would appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, but it was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was accused of refusing to provide blood and urine samples when drug testers visited his home in China in September 2018.

WHY, WHY, WHY? Why? I'm speechless: Why have they done that when he's not allowed to compete? I just don't understand why. JAMES GUY , who won two silver medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, on hearing that Sun was called up for a training camp by China.

A vial of his blood was smashed with a hammer during the tempestuous encounter.

The Hangzhou native is the reigning world and Olympic champion in the 200m freestyle, He also won two golds - in the 400m and 1,500m freestyle - at the 2012 London Games.

According to Swimming World, Britain's James Guy, a two-time Olympic silver medallist in Rio 2016, was "shocked" over the report that Sun was named in the Chinese national training squad.

"Why? I'm speechless: Why have they done that when he's not allowed to compete? I just don't understand why. I am baffled by it, I don't know what to say.

"They've been to CAS, he's been given a ban and that's it. It's over," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE