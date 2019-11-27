Wada vote could see Russia banned 4 years

MOSCOW • The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) executive committee will vote next month on a recommendation that could ban Russia from international competition for the next four years, a span that would include the next two Olympics.

The punishment, recommended by Wada's compliance review committee, would be the most severe in the wake of revelations of years-long state-sponsored doping that rocked the sports world and kept Russia from official participation at last year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

If Wada's exco approves the recommendations, Russia will have no formal presence as a country or an Olympic committee at next summer's Tokyo Olympics or the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

Russians would, however, be permitted to compete as unaffiliated athletes.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) yesterday condemned Russia for "flagrant" manipulation of doping data, saying it will "support the toughest sanctions against all those responsible".

The recommendations, which follow an investigation into alleged tampering with data from a Moscow laboratory, would have huge implications on major sporting events. Russian teams would be barred not just from the Olympics but also international football competitions, such as the 2022 World Cup, as well as world championships that operate in accordance with the world anti-doping code.

The months-long process began with a report from the organisation's intelligence and investigations department and was then reviewed by the compliance review committee, which recommended the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) be declared non-compliant with the Wada code.

The committee formally submitted its recommendations last Friday, and they were intended to remain confidential until the 12-member exco votes at its Dec 9 meeting in Paris.

But Wada reversed course on Monday and announced them after news began to circulate in media reports. But it did not release the full 26-page report.

If the exco accepts the recommendations, Rusada will have three weeks to decide whether it will take its case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

LIKELY BAN That's the reality. We are plunging, for the next four years, into a new phase of Russia's doping crisis. YURY GANUS, Rusada chief is not optimistic over Russia's plight.

Barring a successful appeal, the Wada ruling would be binding, and the IOC would have to abide by the decision. The committee's recommendations also make clear that Russian athletes can still compete as long as they have not been implicated in Russia's doping scheme.

Rusada was initially suspended in November 2015 for its role in the widespread state-sponsored scandal. It was reinstated in September last year but was required to turn over data from its Moscow laboratory.

When Wada's investigators received that data in January, they noticed irregularities between data submitted by the laboratory and information shared by a whistle-blower in October 2017.

It launched a "formal compliance procedure" over concerns that the data had been tampered with or altered. According to a Wada statement issued on Monday, the "Moscow data are neither complete nor fully authentic".

Russia also will not be permitted to host any major sporting event or even apply for hosting duties, and the Russian flag would not be flown at any major event, which does not include the Euro 2020 Finals.

Rusada chief Yury Ganus admitted yesterday he expected Wada to uphold the recommendation.

"That's the reality," he said.

"We are plunging, for the next four years, into a new phase of Russia's doping crisis."

WASHINGTON POST, NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE