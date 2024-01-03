Vunipola handed four-match ban for red card v Newcastle

Rugby Union - Premiership Play-Off Final - Saracens v Sale Sharks - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - May 27, 2023 Saracens' Mako Vunipola watches the warm up before the match Action Images/Andrew Boyers/File Photo REUTERS
Saracens' loosehead prop Mako Vunipola has been suspended for four matches following his red card against Newcastle Falcons, the English Rugby Football Union (RFU) confirmed on Wednesday.

An independent disciplinary panel upheld the charge Vunipola received for dangerous tackling during their 37-19 Premiership Rugby win on Dec. 30.

The player, who admitted that foul play took place but not that it met the red card threshold, will miss their two upcoming league games at Leicester Tigers on Jan. 6 and at home against Exeter Chiefs on Jan. 27.

He will also sit out two European Rugby Champions Cup matches -- at Bordeaux Begles on Jan. 14 and at home to Lyon six days later. REUTERS

