Vuelta winner Evenepoel eyes Tour

MADRID - Remco Evenepoel's crushing triumph at the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday saw the Belgian cyclist finally deliver on his early promise and he now has his sights set on winning the Tour de France and the Giro d'Italia.

The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider finished the job with one last push on the 21st and final stage from Las Rozas to Madrid, becoming the first Belgian winner of a Grand Tour since Johan de Muynck at the 1978 Giro and the youngest Vuelta winner since Angelino Soler in 1961.

"Win all three Grand Tours, that's my biggest dream. I'm here in the red jersey so I can go well in the Grand Tours. This is really good for my future, the team's future and for my confidence," Evenepoel told Eurosport after the victory.

"Now we're going to rewatch everything that we did before this Vuelta and then we can take this into the future and use it as preparation for the Giro and Vuelta.

"It's history for my team, for my country and for myself. We can be really proud of what we did the last three weeks."

His Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere joked how "he took his time in the end" but admitted he feared for Evenepoel's career two years ago. The 22-year-old was on the books of Belgian football side Anderlecht as well as Dutch counterparts PSV Eindhoven and was capped at Belgium Under-16 level but was released as a youngster.

He quickly made the switch to cycling and in 2018, he became a double junior world champion after winning both the time trial and road race in Innsbruck, Austria.

There was talk Evenepoel was the "new Eddy Merckx" - among the most decorated cyclists in history with five Tour de France triumphs - but tragedy nearly struck at the 2020 Tour of Lombardy.

He was set to win that race when he hit a bridge and plunged head over feet into a ravine, falling 10m and breaking his pelvis and puncturing a lung.

"That fall took a year out of his career," said Lefevere.

Evenepoel was not selected for this year's Giro or the Tour, raising eyebrows, and he arrived at the Vuelta with a burning desire to prove his naysayers wrong.

"It's for my parents, my fiancee, my teammates," he said.

"It's the result of many weeks and months of hard work and sacrifices and always believing in yourself. It wasn't easy, I had some stiff opposition, but I did it and I can't tell you how much this means for me."

AFP, REUTERS