Voyage Warrior has class

RACE 1 (1,200M)

14 Cour Valant was luckless last start at Happy Valley. He should appreciate the spacious Sha Tin straight, which should give him every chance if he finds space. 8 Adonis found form last start, finishing second. He’ll find himself in the finish again. 6 Exponents struggled out to 1,400m last start but a return to 1,200m should spark improvement. 5 Starlot got off the mark for his first win this season two starts ago. He won’t be too far away.

RACE 2 (2,OOOM)

8 Dor Dor gave every indication last start the step-up to 2,000m would suit. This isn’t an overly strong race. 4 Ho Ho Feel has been threatening and appears to have returned to a winning mark. 6 Sangria, placed in Group 2 in France, appears to getting down to a competitive mark and he’s shown sharp improvement since returning to Class 4. 2 London Hall seeks the hat-trick of wins but he’ll need to lug 132lb (60kg) this time.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

8 Flying Thunder has shown an immense amount of talent at his last four runs and his closing speed has given every indication that stepping up to 1,400m would suit. 6 Styling City finished third at his first attempt over 1,400m last start. He’ll be much better for the run. 4 Time To Celebrate has stamped his claims as a top-class miler. His latest trial effort was poor but his form before that has been strong. 7 Dragon General closed in nicely last start in the Group 3 Sha Tin Vase. He’ll relish the extra 200m.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

8 Supreme Plus is ready to take the next step. He was an impressive performer last start over 1,200m. 7 Phenomenal impressed in a recent trial on the dirt and is capable of making his presence felt first-up. 11 My Winner has been ultra-consistent this season. He’s doing everything right and is a place chance. 6 Ezra has shown glimpses of talent and he remains a big watch.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

5 Chicken Dance has shown he has the raw talent to win. He deserves another chance with Zac Purton up. 12 Lightning Treasure appears to have found his feet, registering a good runner-up effort last start. 6 Monkey Jewellery has had a number of trials leading into this but has to overcome the wide draw. 3 Sun Sun Fa Fa turned his form around last start to finish second at 79-1. He might be ready to go on with it in Class 4.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

6 Bellagio found trouble on straightening last start. He’ll improve sharply dropping back to 1,400m. 1 Flying Victory lived up to his trial form last start, lengthening clear to score impressively. He’s capable of winning his way into Class 3. 10 Nice Kick is better than his laststart struggle would suggest. He’s a chance from the low draw. 4 City Legend, runner-up an astonishing seven times from 16 starts, gets his chance if the pace is fast.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

1 Voyage Warrior is in very good form and he has the class edge to get the job done. 11 Hair Trigger has slowly been getting back into form. It’s possible he gets close to Voyage Warrior. 14 Look Eras gets down in the weights. He’ll find the front and make his own luck. 2 Hong Kong Bet has found form his last two outings. A place chance.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

GROUP 3 PREMIER PLATE

1 Rise High comes off a strong runner- up effort behind Exultant in the Group 1 Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup. He’s ready to land a big race win. 7 Insayshable was an impressive third last start in Group 3 behind Champion’s Way. His recent form suggests he will be competitive. 6 Dinozzo appears to have found a race well within his grasp. 4 Seasons Bloom is a Group 1 winner. He appears to be back in form.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

2 Uncle Steve was an excellent winner last start. He has every chance of going back-to-back. 11 Chairman Lo recorded his fifth second placing last start, going down by a short head to Marqula, who won at 62-1. It’s only a matter of time before he finally breaks through. 10 Beauty Day has placed in his last three outing. Alfred Chan takes 10lb off and he’s likely to lead with next to no weight on his back. 1 Packing Warrior is next best.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

7 Silver Fig was luckless last start. He’s drawn well and, with a clean run, he can atone for his last start. 9 Charizard has been a model of consistency all season. If he gets a fast pace, he’ll finish off strongly. 13 Little Wise Man notched up three consecutive runner-up efforts before finally breaking through at his latest run. Rising to Class 3 could see him struggle, though. 1 People’s Knight has returned to a winning mark. Although his form has been better on the dirt lately, he’s still capable on the turf.