Vow to hold safe games

TOKYO • The Tokyo Paralympics open today after a year-long pandemic delay and with Covid-19 continuing to cast a long shadow as the host battles a record surge in cases.

The event will again be marked by strict virus rules and those counter-measures have become even stricter in the 16 days since the Tokyo Olympics ended.

Paralympic participants will be governed by the same playbooks that mandate mask-wearing, daily tests for athletes and the restriction of movement between training venues, competition sites and their accommodation. But given the worsening situation, Tokyo 2020 chief executive officer Toshiro Muto said on Sunday that "taking further careful measures is necessary".

These will include requiring Japan-based staff at the Paralympic Village to be tested for the virus daily - an increase from the current once every four days.

A rule allowing some participants to travel on public transport and move around freely after 14 days of restrictions will also be scrapped.

"We ask them to take meals in facilities inside the Olympic venues or hotels they are staying at, eating individually without talking," Muto said. "As to places they can visit, we ask them to limit that to places on their list of work."

Previously, some participants had been able to use public transport and move around without prior authorisation after 14 days.

Despite a swell of domestic support during the Olympics after months of negative polls, there is deep concern in Japan as the Paralympics approach amid the country's fifth virus wave.

Over 25,000 daily new cases were logged last week, and hospitals are at breaking point with serious cases also at record highs.

It is a challenging environment for the most important sports event for disabled athletes, but International Paralympic Committee chief Andrew Parsons is determined to put on a show, claiming its reach will be "incredible".

"We believe we will reach more than four billion people through broadcasting," he said.

144 Covid-19 cases linked to the Tokyo Paralympics, with most involving non-athletes.

The Paralympics will be primarily held behind closed doors although a small number of schoolchildren may be allowed to attend some events.

However, the surge has already caused tensions, with some local regions and schools axing planned trips to Paralympic events despite support for the programme from Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

Still, local officials insist that the Games, like the Olympics, can be held safely. Competitors can only check into the village shortly before their events and must leave within 48 hours of the end of their competition.

The measures are intended to prevent the Paralympics from becoming a super-spreader event - and Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the Tokyo Games organising committee, reiterated that safety first and foremost was their motto.

"We will protect the Games that will open tomorrow until the very end and guide them to success," she said yesterday.

So far, 144 cases related to the Paralympics have been confirmed, with most relating to non-athletes and only five linked to the village.

The mood among Paralympians remains buoyant though, after the year-long delay.

"It's our time to take aim at gold!" tweeted American archer Matt Stutzman, who also goes by the handle "Armless Archer".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS