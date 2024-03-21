Volleyball: Philippines to host men's World Championship for first time in 2025

The Philippines will host the men's volleyball World Championship for the first time in 2025, the sport's ruling bodies said on Wednesday, as the event returns to Asia after a 19-year absence.

The Philippines was chosen over rival bids from Indonesia and Japan.

"This decision underscores our dedication to expanding volleyball's global footprint and engaging with fans worldwide," said Volleyball World CEO Finn Taylor.

"The Philippines, with its proven track record of hosting major volleyball events and passionate fanbase, is well-positioned to deliver an exceptional championship that will showcase the best of the sport."

The event will take place in Asia for the first time since Japan hosted it in 2006.

The world's top 32 teams will compete between Sept. 12-28 as Italy bid to successfully defend the title they won in 2022. REUTERS