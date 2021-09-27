Volkanovski defies critics, retains title

LAS VEGAS • Alexander Volkanovski proved his championship mettle on Saturday night.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight champion was nearly submitted twice during the third round of his UFC 266 main event against American challenger Brian Ortega.

But after escaping the second of two chokes, Volkanovski (23-1) delivered a real beating, with Ortega (15-2) saved by the horn.

His opponent's toughness enabled him to go the distance in the five-round fight, but the Australian retained his title in a Fight of the Year candidate at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas after a unanimous decision victory - his 20th in a row. The judges' scores were 49-46, 50-45, 50-44 for a unanimous decision.

It was Volkanovski's second successful title defence and his 20th straight victory, with 10 coming in the UFC. "All the doubters, I'm gonna keep proving you wrong, time and time again," he said.

The evening's co-feature bout was also the latest chapter in Valentina Shevchenko's dominant UFC title reign. The women's flyweight champion (22-3) of Kyrgyzstan toyed with American Lauren Murphy (15-5) for three rounds before turning up the heat and finishing things in the fourth for the favourite's sixth successful title defence.

Meanwhile, UFC president Dana White touched on the latest arrest of former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who has stepped up to heavyweight and is expected to challenge champion Francis Ngannou for his belt soon.

Hours after he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on Friday, Jones, 34, was arrested in Las Vegas, where he faces charges of battery domestic violence, and injuring and tampering with a vehicle.

He was arrested in March last year on charges of aggravated driving while impaired, negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container and driving with no proof of insurance. In 2015, he was also involved in a hit-and-run accident that saw him stripped of the light heavyweight belt.

"It's not even shocking anymore," White said. "When we bring him here, it's almost expected. You can't even get him in Las Vegas for less than 12 hours to induct him into the Hall of Fame. This guy's got a lot of demons, man. A lot of demons."

REUTERS