Vive la company for Samwoh staff

Combining The Straits Times Run and its family day has given local construction and infrastructure firm Samwoh a double dose of benefits.

Doing so has allowed its staff to spend time with their loved ones and meet their colleagues' families in a social setting, while at the same time encouraging its employees to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

The number of participants has consistently stayed over 200 yearly, with just over 200 people joining this year's run tomorrow - Samwoh's fourth year participating.

The entire company will be taking part in the 3.5km fun run.

Assistant human resource manager Alvis Poh said: "It allows us to promote the importance of staying active and staying healthy, and promote a healthy lifestyle to our extended family members, and together, we will have a healthy Samwoh family.

"With healthy staff, it benefits our overall work as we get to be more productive and innovative with our tasks."

That has been the incentive for project director Hon Lip Yung to sign up for every edition of the run that Samwoh has participated in with his daughter.

Hon, 41, said: "It's fun and fitness all at the same time. My daughter and I get to spend quality time with each other, stay fit and have fun."

His colleague Bernice Ong agreed, saying: "The ST Run has always been a memorable event as it's a very different experience. I complete the run with my family members and colleagues, instead of competing alone."

The 34-year-old will be running with her nephew.

The senior corporate development executive has enjoyed not just the run but also pre-race activities like a cooking workshop at Allspice Institute. These, she said, are also what drew her to register for the run.

"Last year, even though I was not an avid fan of running, I thoroughly enjoyed the experience of running on the road with a very scenic view of Singapore," said Ong.

Dormitory superintendent Alan Pan, a first-time participant of the ST Run, signed up this year after hearing about the event from colleagues.

The 48-year-old, who will be doing the run with his wife and son, said: "My colleagues have had very positive experiences and even encouraged me to bring my family along, which I will.

"It's going to be very fun and I'm looking forward to it."

Kimberly Kwek