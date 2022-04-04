Viva Wellington and Golden Sixty

HONG KONG • Richard Gibson will attempt to crown Wellington's season in familiar fashion by chasing victory in the Group 1 Chairman's Sprint Prize over 1,200m in three weeks.

This came after his speedster snared the Group 2 Sprint Cup over 1,200m at Sha Tin yesterday with another outstanding display of power.

Conceding weight to seven of nine rivals, Wellington shouldered 128lb (58.1kg) under Alexis Badel to deny Sight Success (123lb) by a neck. Master Eight (123lb) was third, 3/4 lengths away.

Bidding to claim a third Group 1 feature at the glittering FWD Champions Day meeting on April 24, Wellington demonstrated his superiority after outsprinting his opponents with a withering 21.68 seconds burst over the final 400m. He charged from seventh to triumph.

"It's only a few weeks' time, these horses are in good shape," Gibson said. "His last run of the season will be in three weeks' time.

"He's been the best sprinter in Hong Kong for some time. He was carrying quite a big penalty today and I thought he showed some class and style once again."

Two races later, Golden Sixty flattened his rivals with a familiar display of sheer dominance to recapture his winning groove in the Group 2 Chairman's Trophy over 1,600m for jockey Vincent Ho and trainer Francis Lui.

"You can see his form - he's my champion," said Lui.

Banishing memories of successive defeats - the first of which halted his unbeaten run at 16 - Golden Sixty enhanced his earnings to a mouth-watering HK$102 million (S$17.7 million).

He became only the second horse in Hong Kong, after Beauty Generation, to earn over HK$100 million in stakes.

Settled fourth in the run from Gate 1, Golden Sixty rolled comfortably under a confident Ho. He then peeled out to hit the front with 300m to go.

When the rider popped the question, the six-year-old responded for a two-length crushing of Russian Emperor. Savvy Nine finished third.

"The last two runs, he was just too far behind and Vincent had to come to the outside," said Lui.

Next up for Golden Sixty is the chance to nail a Group 1 FWD Champions Mile (1,600m) double on April 24.

