He's got a smile to charm old aunties, owns a swooning following on Instagram and has the media's full attention. He has the speed of a martial artist, defends his court like a sentry and will charm you in English, Mandarin, Malay and Hokkien.

Loh Kean Yew looks like a boy, plays like a man and starts his homecoming press conference after winning the world title by disarming the room.