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Nov 24 - Vissel Kobe suffered a surprise 3-1 loss at Vietnam's Cong An Ha Noi on Tuesday as the Japanese club's perfect start to the Asian Champions League Elite eastern league phase ended in Hanoi.

The hosts' Australian midfielder Stefan Mauk gave Mano Polking's side a 45th-minute lead before Brayan Perea scored in the fourth minute of the second half to put them in control.

Kobe's Erik pulled one back four minutes later before Perea restored his team's two-goal cushion in the 57th minute to complete his double and earn Cong An Ha Noi a second win in the club's debut appearance in the competition.

Kobe remain top of the table on 12 points, two ahead of compatriots Kashima Antlers, who face Jeonbuk Motors on Wednesday.

The first eight finishers in the league phase from East Asia advance to the last 16 in March with the tournament's quarter-finals, semi-finals and final due to be played on a centralised basis in Saudi Arabia in April and May.

Kashiwa Reysol moved up to third with a 2-1 win over Newcastle Jets with substitute Kenshin Yuba netting the winner 20 minutes from time in Gosford after Zach Clough had cancelled out Hinata Yamauchi's seventh minute opener.

"We allowed our opponent to score an equaliser, and after that we went through a difficult stretch," said Yamauchi.

"But as a team, being able to win a match like this, especially away from home, is really significant. I think it was a very important victory."

Shanghai Port's Prince Ampem scored twice to reach eight from five matches as his side secured a 3-1 win over visitors Buriram United from Thailand with the victory taking Kevin Muscat's side up to fourth.

Kyoto Sanga midfielder Masaya Okugawa's close-range volley earned the hosts a 1-0 win over struggling Pohang Steelers, while Johor Darul Ta'zim were held to a 1-1 draw by Ratchaburi in Thailand.

Daejeon Citizen struck first-half goals through Um Won-sang, Joao Victor and Masatoshi Ishida to claim a 3-2 victory over Beijing Guoan and rekindle the South Korean club's prospects of advancing. REUTERS